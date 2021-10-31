CU volleyball drops five-set match to Oregon

The University of Colorado volleyball team suffered a tough loss to Oregon in an incredibly tight 3-2 match (20-25, 25-22, 17-25, 25-16, 19-17) on Sunday afternoon in Eugene, Ore.

The Buffs (13-8, 4-8 Pac-12) were led by Maya Tabron who had another double-double with a career-high 23 kills while also racking up 11 digs. This is the third straight match that Tabron has put up a career-high in kills.

“Tough loss but proud of our team today,” head coach Jesse Mahoney said. “We fought every play in this match and even though it wasn’t rewarded with a win we can use it as a positive as we continue in the second half. We played at a high level this weekend and are still improving.”

Meegan Hart had a solid performance with four blocks and seven kills while hitting .538. The Buffs also got a lot of help from Jenna Ewert who had a total of 48 assists and 13 digs in the match, pulling herself within one double-double of tying Alexa Smith for 10th in CU history in career double-doubles.

Oregon was led by Brooke Nuneviller who had 25 total kills, 12 digs and a single block. Morgan Lewis and Karson Bacon had great offensive performances as they combined for 25 kills.

CU comes back home to face USC on Friday at 7 p.m.