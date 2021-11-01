GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

CU’s Abby Nichols earns national cross…

SportsCollege Sports

CU’s Abby Nichols earns national cross country honor

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Colorado cross country Pac-12 Conference champion Abby Nichols was named Monday as the co-women’s national athlete of the week by the USTFCCCA.

Nichols earned the award days after placing first in the Pac-12 championship event in Salt Lake City on Oct. 29.

Nichols ran a very smart, patient race at the Regional Athletic Complex in Salt Lake City, Utah, which was an extremely flat 6-kilometer course set up on seven soccer fields. Along with her teammate, Emily Covert, Nichols and Utah’s Emily Venters pulled away from the rest of the field with about 1,500 meters left to race. Nichols made her final move with about 1k left, putting distance between her and the other two and just kept adding more space between them until she crossed the finish in 20:25.4.

Her time was over 11 seconds faster than her Covert’s, who earned runner-up honors in 20:36.7, while Venter’s took third in 20:40.7.

She is the second female Buffalo to win an individual Pac-12 title, joining Dani Jones, the 2017 and ’18 champion.

The Kettering, Ohio, native helped the CU women capture their fifth Pac-12 team title since 2011, their 20th overall. The Buffs won the team race with 24 points, besting Utah, which recorded 54 points. The 24 points scored is the lowest by a men’s or women’s winning team, since CU entered the conference in 2011.

Nichols shares the national honor with Megan Hasz (Minnesota) who won the individual women’s Big Ten Championship last week.

More in Sports

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Fred Smith, Hall of Fame Member

    Fred Smith, Realtor has been helping people buy and sell homes in Heather Garden—one of the most desirable age 55+...
  2. Cozy Country Care

    Cozy Country Care offers trusted in-home assisted living care in Greeley. The qualified vocational nurses, CNAs and personal caregivers assist...
  3. Can’t Decide My Favorite Sandwich

    What is my favorite sandwich at Your Butcher, Frank? Po Boy? Roast Beef with Horseradish? I can’t decide! The Tuscan...
  4. Find Your Dream Home In Boulder

    Home is where the heart is! The Patrick Dolan Team will help you find your dream home in Boulder and...
  5. Squirrels Munch on Fruit From the Trees Unless Homeowners Take a Proactive Approach

    Colorado residents have seen everything when it comes to squirrel activity. They scamper, fight and snag foods from any trees...