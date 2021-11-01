GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

BCH absorbs the Birth Center of Boulder, to offer midwifery services 

Hospital system Boulder Community Health has acquired the Birth Center of Boulder, where babies are delivered in a midwifery setting rather than a hospital.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“BCH’s acquisition of BCoB comes in response to a growing number of expectant families in our community seeking a low-intervention, out-of-hospital childbirth experience,” BCH vice president of ambulatory operations Larry Novissimo said in a statement. “This is the latest example of BCH responding to our community’s needs.”

With the addition of the Birth Center of Boulder, BCH becomes one of the few systems in the country to own a freestanding birthing center, according to a BCH news release.

The Birth Center of Boulder offers pregnancy, labor and birth, postpartum and newborn care, as well as gynecological and primary health care services such as annual well-women exams, the release said.

“At BCH, we’re committed to making sure that childbirth is everything a pregnant patient hopes it will be,” BCH nursing director Lisa Allen said in the release. “With the acquisition of BCoB, we’re now able to offer more midwifery options for a maternity and delivery experience that is the right fit for each mom-to-be.”

The Birth Center of Boulder is at 2800 Folsom St., just a couple of miles from BCH’s Foothills Hospital.

