CU Buffs notes: Nate Landman doubtful to play…

SportsCollege Sports

CU Buffs notes: Nate Landman doubtful to play vs. Oregon State

DENVER, CO – September 11, 2021: University of Colorado Boulder’s Nate Landman goes after Texas A&M’sZach Calzada during the September 11, 2021 game at Empower Field in Denver. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
By | bhowell@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Colorado will likely play without star inside linebacker Nate Landman for another week, at least.

On Monday, head coach Karl Dorrell said Landman is doubtful to play when the Buffaloes (2-6, 1-4 Pac-12) host Oregon State (5-3, 3-2) on Saturday at Folsom Field (5 p.m., TV: Pac-12 Network).

Landman suffered an unspecified injury late in the Buffs’ 26-3 loss at California on Oct. 23 and did not play in last Saturday’s 52-29 loss at Oregon. It is unclear if or when he will return to the lineup.

“I want to make sure he’s healthy,” Dorrell said. “I’m not going to put him at risk. Even though he would probably try to play with one arm if it was up to him, I’m not going to let him do that. So I just don’t want to put guys at risk doing that. So we’re going to treat it week to week. He’s feeling better, but … I would say he’s doubtful this week to play.”

After the game against Oregon, Dorrell said CU is also taking Landman’s future into consideration. The senior is hoping to get taken in the NFL draft next spring.

Earlier on Monday, Landman was named as one of 16 semifinalists for the Dick Butkus Award, presented annually to the top linebacker in the country.

Landman, who leads the Buffs with 71 tackles and also has six tackles for loss and four pass breakups, is one of five players on the list who were also named semifinalists in 2020.

Shenault back

Receiver La’Vontae Shenault is finally ready to return to the lineup. The third-year freshman was suspended for a violation of team rules after the Buffs’ opener and has missed the past seven games.

On Monday, Dorrell said Shenault is back.

“He practiced this morning and he’s excited to be back,” Dorrell said. “That will give us one more piece on the offensive side. That’s probably what’s needed right now, too, is now that the offense is starting to pick up if we can get a couple more pieces back from that standpoint, that might give us another extra little boost as well.”

In the past two seasons, Shenault has played in only five games but has 19 catches for 216 yards in those games.

Notes

Outside linebacker Guy Thomas will miss his second consecutive game with what Dorrell said is a “lower extremity” sprain. Thomas has 36 tackles, two sacks and five tackles for loss this season and started five of the first seven games. … On Monday, the Pac-12 announced that CU’s game at UCLA on Nov. 13 will kick off at 7 p.m. MST at the Rose Bowl. The game will be televised by the Pac-12 Network.

