Pac-12 announces volleyball players of the week

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Dani Drews, Sr., OH, Utah (Sandy, Utah)» 6.71 KPS, .344 PCT, 2.00 DPS, 7.2 PPSAveraged 6.71 kills per set in two wins for Utah at then-No. 17 Oregon (3-0) and Oregon State (3-1), leading the team to its first road sweep over the Oregon schools since 2016.Began the weekend with 18 kills in the sweep over the Ducks and finished by posting a season-high 29 kills in the four-set win at Oregon State.Her 29 kills were one shy of tying her own school-record for kills in a four set match (30) and were the most kills by any Ute this season. It was the seventh time she has hit the 20-plus kill mark this season.Hit .344 on the weekend, posting a .286 clip in the win at Oregon and then hitting .389 in her season-high kill effort on Sunday.Moved into sixth all-time in Conference history in career kills (2,062). Also has 1,001 career digs and is now the sixth in Pac-12 history with 2,000 kills and 1,000 digs.Fifth career Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week award.Utah’s 19th all-time Pac-12 Player of the Week, including Pac-12 Player of the Week (1986-2010) and Pac-12 Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week (2011-21) selections.ALSO NOMINATED: Iman Isanovic, ASU; Magda Jehlarova, WSU; Mac May, UCLA; Brooke Nuneviller, ORE; Izzi Szulczewski, OSU; Puk Stubbe, ARIZ; Maya Tabron, COLO.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Zoe Fleck, Sr., Libero/DS, UCLA (Granada Hills, Calif.)» 4.63 DPS

Led the Bruins in digs for the 18th and 19th times this season in UCLA’s two victories over then-No. 22 Washington State (3-2) and then-No. 8 Washington (3-0), which vaulted the Bruins into sole possession of first place in the Pac-12.Her 27 digs against the Cougars marked a new UCLA career high, averaging 5.40 per set.Also notched the second double-double of her career against Washington State with 11 assists.Helped hold the Husky attack to a season-low .118 hitting percentage in UCLA’s first sweep of Washington since 2011.UCLA has its best record through 20 matches since 2011 (17-3).Third career Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week honor and UCLA’s 15th all-time.ALSO NOMINATED: Brynna DeLuzio, COLO; Kamaile Hiapo, ARIZ; Magda Jehlarova, WSU; Annika Larson, ASU; Grace Massey, OSU; Brooke Nuneviller, ORE; Vanessa Ramirez, UTAH.

FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK: Puk Stubbe, Fr., OPP, Arizona (Gouda, Netherlands)» 4.83 KPS, .344 PCT, 2.83 DPS, 5.1 PPS

Totaled 29 kills and averaged 4.83 kills per set while hitting .344 in Arizona’s wins over then-No. 15 Stanford (3-0) and California (3-0).Led the Wildcats to a straight-set win with a career high 17 kills while hitting .517 against the Golden Bears and was the Wildcats’ second-leading scorer with 12 kills in Arizona’s sweep over Stanford.Added 10 digs against California to record her third career double-double and also tallied seven digs, two block assists and an assist against the CardinalSecond Pac-12 Freshman of the Week awards this season and Arizona’s 11th all-time.ALSO NOMINATED: Geli Cyr, ASU; Charitie Luper, UCLA; Kiari Robey, ORE; Emma Torstenson, COLO.