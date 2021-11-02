Boulder-bound lanes of Diagonal Highway closed at 55th after crash

The Boulder-bound lanes of Diagonal Highway have been closed at 55th Street following a multi-vehicle crash.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office tweeted at 11:44 a.m. that traffic was being diverted onto 55th Street, and drivers should take alternate routes. No estimated time for the closure was given.

There is a multi-vehicle crash on Boulder bound Diagonal Hwy (119) near 55th St. The Boulder bound lanes are being closed and traffic diverted to 55th. pic.twitter.com/VoZiTRoJsp — BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) November 2, 2021

The sheriff’s office did not state if there were any injuries or what led to the crash.

Police radio traffic indicated one vehicle had overturned in a ditch but that all occupants were able to get out of the vehicles.

This is a developing story.