Boulder to offer engagement opportunities on…

Local News

Boulder to offer engagement opportunities on East Boulder Subcommunity Plan

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder is offering a number of opportunities for the public to provide feedback on a draft of the East Boulder Subcommunity Plan, which is meant to guide the future in east Boulder.

The plan, which is about 60% complete, highlights key attributes about east Boulder today, which includes thriving industry, access to parks, trails and open space and a focus on creativity and the arts, according to a city news release. The plan will guide change over the next decade to create housing and mobility options for east Boulder, the release states.

Boulder is hosting virtual events about the plan through November, including a community meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15. People can further provide feedback through a Be Heard Boulder questionnaire.

Staff will be available to answer questions by appointment during office hours.

A full schedule, the Be Heard Boulder questionnaire and a copy of the draft plan can all be found online at bit.ly/3Bsz1mq.

