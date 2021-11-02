‘Steady stream’ of voters in Boulder County on Election Day

About 24% of Boulder County voters had cast their ballots as of late Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday morning, there were 230,901 active registered voters in the county and about 23,000 more people voted later that afternoon, said Mircalla Wozniak, communications specialist with Boulder County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

That brings the total number of active registered voters as of Tuesday afternoon to about 253,901 in Boulder County, she said.

The total number of ballots cast in Boulder County on Monday was 61,052. There were 115,922 ballots cast during the 2019 election.

Wozniak said Boulder County saw a “steady stream” of voters Tuesday, but said there were no wait times. She added about 95% of Colorado voters complete their ballots through the mail rather than in-person.

“It seems steady,” she said.

A majority of the ballot processing will occur two to three days after Election Day, Wozniak said.

“This is a normal timeline and in line with most metro counties,” she wrote in an email.

Wozniak said Boulder County did not receive any reports of voter intimidation. Anyone who does experience issues can report it by emailing ElectionAlert@bouldercounty.org or by calling 720-729-7667.