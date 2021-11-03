GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Two CU Buffs receive women’s basketball…

SportsCollege Sports

Two CU Buffs receive women’s basketball preseason All-Pac-12 recognition

University of Colorado Boulder’s Mya Hollingshed (No. 21) shoots over Colorado School of Mines’s Courtney Stanton (No. 45) at CU Events Center in Boulder on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)
University of Colorado Boulder’s Mya Hollingshed (No. 21) shoots over Colorado School of Mines’s Courtney Stanton (No. 45) at CU Events Center in Boulder on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)
By | bhowell@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

A pair of Colorado women’s basketball players earned preseason all-conference recognition on Wednesday.

Media covering the Pac-12 selected a 15-player preseason All-Pac-12 team, which includes CU senior Mya Hollingshed on the first team. Junior point guard Jaylyn Sherrod received honorable.

Also on Wednesday, the Pac-12 released the media poll for the conference race, with defending Pac-12 and national champion Stanford receiving all 26 first-place votes. Colorado was projected to finish seventh. The Buffs were also slotted to finish seventh in the Pac-12 coaches’ poll, which was released last month.

Hollingshed, who came back for a fifth season when the NCAA granted all players an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic, was first-team All-Pac-12 last season. During the 2020-21 campaign, she averaged 15.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

Sherrod was named to the all-defensive team last year, despite missing the final 11 games after season-ending hip surgery. She averaged 10.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.4 steals in the 12 games she played.

Last season, the Buffs finished 12-11, 8-8 in the Pac-12 and exceeded preseason expectations with a sixth-place finish. They were projected to place ninth.

More in Sports

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Cold Weather Settling In: Your Guide to Late-Fall and Early-Winter Landscape Maintenance

    Prepare the Yard in Early Winter to Have a Spectacular Landscape in the Spring Leaves continue to fall as autumn’s...
  2. Fred Smith, Hall of Fame Member

    Fred Smith, Realtor has been helping people buy and sell homes in Heather Garden—one of the most desirable age 55+...
  3. Cozy Country Care

    Cozy Country Care offers trusted in-home assisted living care in Greeley. The qualified vocational nurses, CNAs and personal caregivers assist...
  4. Can’t Decide My Favorite Sandwich

    What is my favorite sandwich at Your Butcher, Frank? Po Boy? Roast Beef with Horseradish? I can’t decide! The Tuscan...
  5. Find Your Dream Home In Boulder

    Home is where the heart is! The Patrick Dolan Team will help you find your dream home in Boulder and...