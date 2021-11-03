Two CU Buffs receive women’s basketball preseason All-Pac-12 recognition

A pair of Colorado women’s basketball players earned preseason all-conference recognition on Wednesday.

Media covering the Pac-12 selected a 15-player preseason All-Pac-12 team, which includes CU senior Mya Hollingshed on the first team. Junior point guard Jaylyn Sherrod received honorable.

Also on Wednesday, the Pac-12 released the media poll for the conference race, with defending Pac-12 and national champion Stanford receiving all 26 first-place votes. Colorado was projected to finish seventh. The Buffs were also slotted to finish seventh in the Pac-12 coaches’ poll, which was released last month.

Hollingshed, who came back for a fifth season when the NCAA granted all players an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic, was first-team All-Pac-12 last season. During the 2020-21 campaign, she averaged 15.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

Sherrod was named to the all-defensive team last year, despite missing the final 11 games after season-ending hip surgery. She averaged 10.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.4 steals in the 12 games she played.

Last season, the Buffs finished 12-11, 8-8 in the Pac-12 and exceeded preseason expectations with a sixth-place finish. They were projected to place ninth.