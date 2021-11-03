Colorado hospitals move to highest level of statewide transfer plan for first time during pandemic

With beds filling, the Colorado Hospital Association announced Wednesday that it was moving to the highest level of its plan to ease transfers between hospitals — a point not reached even during the worst of the deadly COVID-19 surge in the fall and winter of 2020.

The state’s hospitals had been operating under the first tier of their transfer plan since August, when COVID-19 cases began increasing in Colorado as the more-transmissible delta variant of the virus took over.

Tier 1 was similar to a “buddy system,” in which smaller hospitals were paired with hospital networks with more resources to coordinate transfers, said Cara Welch, spokeswoman for the Colorado Hospital Association.

On Wednesday, with statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations at their highest point of 2021, the hospital association skipped over Tier 2, which would have involved coordinating transfers on a regional level, and went straight to Tier 3, a level at which hospital leaders across Colorado will be working together, she said.

“The need is going to be statewide,” she said. “It’s really about maximizing what’s there.”

The transfer plan, which was activated in November 2020, never got past Tier 1 last year.

The people in charge of transfers for the hospital systems will meet virtually twice each day to figure out where beds are available and which patients can move into them safely, Welch said. For example, if a metro-area hospital needs to free up beds for sicker patients, it could arrange a transfer to a rural facility, where those who are on the mend can finish their recovery, she said.

Some of those two-way transfers happened last year, with sicker patients moving to cities and recovering ones heading to smaller hospitals.

A statewide order issued Sunday laid the groundwork for moving to Tier 3 by requiring all hospitals to accept transfers and giving facilities permission to send patients to any hospital that can care for their needs, even if it’s not one the patient would prefer, Welch said.

The plan is to try to keep patients as close to home as possible, both for their convenience and to avoid unnecessarily long trips that tie up ambulances. But some patients may end up being cared for farther from home, she said.

“We need to be able to move patients where there are resources,” she said.

Some of Colorado’s COVID-19 numbers continued to trend the wrong way in the middle of the week. Hospitalizations rose again Wednesday, with 1,280 people — the highest number since Dec. 20 — receiving care across the state for confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Outbreaks also kept rising and were at their highest level since Colorado changed its criteria and stopped counting clusters involving fewer than five cases in most settings. Long-term care facilities still have to declare an outbreak after two related cases.

As of Wednesday, the state had 607 active outbreaks. Schools accounted for the largest share of those outbreaks, with 242, followed by nursing homes and assisted living facilities, with 79 and 77, respectively.

The percentage of tests coming back positive dipped slightly, however, as did the average number of cases reported each day over the last week. New cases were still at levels comparable to late December, though.

From Oct. 26 to Nov. 2, one in every 281 people in Colorado was diagnosed with COVID-19, making it the ninth-highest rate among states of new cases per 100,000 residents, according to Associated Press data.

The state’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases has risen over the past two weeks from nearly 2,254 new cases per day in late October to 2,899 new cases per day as of Monday.

Welch appealed to Coloradans to protect hospital capacity by getting vaccinated against COVID-19, wearing masks in public, avoiding crowds and washing their hands frequently. While the majority of current hospitalizations aren’t caused by the virus, those that are can most likely be prevented in the short term, she said — unlike heart attacks and strokes, where a person’s risk builds up over years or decades.

“We really do need help from the public,” she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.