Gov. Jared Polis lands cover of Out Magazine as a “gay gamer making history”

The publication touted Polis as a public servant, husband, father and gaymer. Who knew?

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, left, waves to the crowd, accompanied by his partner, Marlon Reis, after Polis took the oath of office during his inauguration ceremony Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, in Denver.
By | cricciardi@denverpost.com | The Denver Post
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is one of the cover models for Out Magazine this month since being honored among 2021’s top LGBTQ+ leaders and featured on the publication’s annual Out100 list.

The Out100 recognizes “a prestigious compilation of the year’s most impactful and influential LGBTQ+ people,” according to the mag. Polis is one of seven people to grace the cover of the latest edition, which is expected to hit newsstands Nov. 30. Others include actor Sara Ramirez, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner Symone and Black Lives Matter activist Janaya Khan.

In 2018, Polis was the first openly gay candidate elected governor in the United States and in September, Polis and Reis’ wedding marked the country’s first same-sex marriage of a sitting governor.

RELATED: The story behind Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, First Gentleman Marlon Reis’ vegan wedding suits

That’s all in addition to the leadership Polis showed during the pandemic, Out Magazine said.

“While navigating the state through the pandemic, Polis signed a bill in April recognizing the government’s past mistakes (and attacks) regarding the LGBTQ+ community,” the publication said, referring to the Restoration of Honor Act, which reinstated lost state-level benefits to veterans who were discharged because of the sexual orientation.

“This is not the only move that Polis has made to support LGBTQ+ Coloradans. In October, Colorado became the first state in the nation to require insurers to cover transition-related care for transgender people,” the pub said.

Here are some other fun facts we learned about Polis in the profile, which you can read in full here:

Polis’ favorite video game is “League of Legends”

Out Mag touted Polis as the “gay gamer making history” in its profile headline.

“He loves to play video games, and he plays them with [husband] Marlon [Reis] almost every night,” the governor’s mother, Susan Polis Schutz,  told Out. “It is the way that he relaxes at night.”

Polis loves to cook

“Jared is actually the cook in our family and likes to experiment in the kitchen,” Reis told the publication. “I think we had [the Greek savory pie] spanakopita almost every day for a month once.”

Don’t be surprised if you spot the governor at a drag show

That’s according to his husband Reis, who told Out Magazine, “We like drag shows, and Jared likes to go out. We also like watching ‘Randy Rainbow’ with the kids. Recently, Jared and I have gotten into the show ‘Pose.’”

Read Polis’ full profile in Out Magazine here.

