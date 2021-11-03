Wallach, Winer, Benjamin, Christy, Speer retain lead in Boulder City Council race

Candidates Mark Wallach, Tara Winer, Matt Benjamin, Michael Christy and Nicole Speer remain at the top of the race for the next Boulder City Council, according to a Wednesday afternoon update.

As of 2:33 p.m., Wallach, a retired real estate developer, led with 14% of the vote. He is the sole incumbent seeking reelection.

Winer, a small business owner, Benjamin, a freelance astronomer and photographer, and Christy, a family lawyer, all were tied with 12% of the vote.

Speer, director of operations at the University of Colorado Boulder’s brain imaging research facility, retained the fifth spot with 11% of the vote.

Candidate Lauren Folkerts remains in a close sixth position. Folkerts received 11% of the vote, as of the Wednesday afternoon update, though she was about 400 votes shy of Speer.

Steve Rosenblum follows that with 10% of the vote, while Dan Williams received 9%. David Takahashi received 6% and Jacques Decalo received 3% of the vote.

Assuming Wallach maintains his lead, Boulder will have four new at-large City Council members when the election is officially called. The four candidates who receive the most votes will serve a four-year term, while the candidate who comes in fifth will serve a two-year term.

Those elected will join Mayor Pro Tem Junie Joseph and City Council members Aaron Brockett, Rachel Friend and Bob Yates.

More than 85,000 votes have been counted in this year’s Boulder City Council race, though voters could vote for up to five candidates. The afternoon update was a small one, according to Boulder County Clerk Molly Fitzpatrick. A more substantial update is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday.