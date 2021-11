CU Buffs volleyball preview: USC Trojans

USC Trojans at CU Buffs volleyball

GAME TIME: Friday,7 p.m. CU Events Center.

BROADCAST: TV — Live stream available at CUBuffs.com.

RECORDS: USC 10-11, 6-6 Pac-12 Conference; Colorado 13-8, 4-8.

LEADERS: USC — OH Brooke Botkin, Gr., 3.99 kills per set; S Raquel Lazaro, Sr., 5.86 assists per set; OP Emilia Weske, Jr., 0.76 blocks per set; OH Shannon Scully, Gr., .3.49 digs per set. Colorado — OH Maya Tabron, So., 3.25 kills per set; S Jenna Ewert, Sr., 9.96 assists per set, 10 aces; S/L Brynna DeLuzio, R-Sr., 4.82 digs per set, 20 aces; MB Meegan Hart, R-Sr., 1.10 blocks per set.

NOTES: CU suffered a four-set road loss at USC on Oct. 10…Tabron has posted four consecutive double-doubles, recording at least 12 kills in each of those games…The Buffs are just 1-21 all-time against the Trojans…USC is coming off three consecutive home losses, though all three occurred against ranked teams in Oregon, Washington and Washington State…The Buffs enter the weekend in 10th place in the Pac-12. USC is one of three teams tied for seventh…CU completes the homestand on Sunday against No. 13 UCLA (noon, Pac-12 Los Angeles).