Fire damages house in Paragon Estates in unincorporated Boulder County

By | For the Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

A fire damaged a single-family residence Thursday in the area of Benchmark Drive in Paragon Estates in unincorporated Boulder County, according to a Boulder County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The Boulder County Communications Center received a 911 call about the fire at 4:53 a.m. No injuries were reported, and the resident was able to safely evacuate her home with her dogs prior to firefighters arriving at the scene.

Upon arrival, fire personnel could see smoke in the single-story residence. The resident told first responders she had turned up the floor heater and woke to the sound of smoke alarms and smoke filling her home.

The fire was extinguished about 6:10 a.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation by Mountain View Fire Department Investigators.

Personnel from Mountain View Fire, Louisville Fire, Lafayette Fire and the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident.

