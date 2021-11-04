GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Humane Clothing Act now passing, while Bedrooms narrows gap but remains unlikely to pull through

Supporters of the Humane Clothing Act put some distance between the opposition on Thursday night, while Bedrooms Are For People began to narrow the gap but still appeared poised to fail.

Although the Humane Clothing Act was failing by a couple hundred votes on Wednesday, it’s now winning by the same amount, according to a Thursday afternoon update from the Boulder County Clerk and Recorder’s Office. The ballot measure would ban the manufacture and sale of fur in Boulder.

Bedrooms Are For People, on the other hand, remains behind, though the gap closed a bit with 46% in support and 54% in opposition. Campaign organizers with the measure that would allow all housing units to be occupied by a number of people equal to the number of legal bedrooms, plus one additional person per home said they intend to hold out until the final ballots have been tallied.

Campaign organizers with Let the Voters Decide on Annexation of CU South on Wednesday turned their focus to the upcoming referendum, which will force a vote on the recently approved annexation agreement guiding flood mitigation and potential development at the 308-acre CU South site owned by the University of Colorado Boulder.

According to Thursday’s update, the measure maintained 43% support and 57% opposition.

Another update was expected after 9 p.m. Thursday, and Boulder County Clerk and Recorder Molly Fitzpatrick said an additional update could come on Friday if necessary.

