‘Legally Blonde The Musical’ brings peppy score and fierce dance moves to Jesters Dinner Theatre

Certain fictional female characters leave a lasting impression, stretching beyond the confines of cinema to rightfully take their place in pop-culture history.

From Princess Leia of “Star Wars” to Dorothy Gale of “The Wizard of Oz,” ladies of the screen — teeming with tenacity and gumption — manage to live on long after credits roll.

Whether they are fighting evil forces or simply trying to find their own way home, they stay true to themselves, overcome various obstacles and manage to look good while doing it.

Elle Woods — a pink-loving sorority president who made it into Harvard Law School — is a definite force in “Legally Blonde.”

She proved her haters wrong and had a whole generation of folks spouting out “What? Like it’s hard?” when faced with doubt from skeptics.

“Legally Blonde The Musical” is a high-energy whirlwind of song, dance and shimmery couture running at Longmont’s Jesters Dinner Theatre through Nov. 26. The stage adaptation packs all the playful punches, visual wonder and comedic timing of the 2001 film into a fiercely enjoyably show.

Follow Elle Woods, and her adorable pup Bruiser, from the sorority house to the courtroom as she combats stereotypes every step of the way.

Shows take place 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and at 2:30 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets range from $17-$48.

Attendees can enjoy dinner and a show and also have the option to just see the show, but still enjoy drinks, appetizers and dessert if they wish.

“Legally Blonde” is also a novel by author Amanda Brown, who based the book on some of her own experiences at Stanford Law School.

With a score that will have you bending and snapping long after curtains close, this production is sure to liven up your weekend.

The Longmont show actually has three actors — Shannon Bohnen, Hailey Ewing and Jordyn Morgan — taking on the iconic role to avoid scheduling conflicts.

We caught up with Bohnen — who grew up in Longmont and now lives in Mead — to find out what it’s like to step into the heels of Woods, what makes the character an unlikely feminist icon, what other movie character she would like the opportunity to portray and where we can find her after the play wraps.

Kalene McCort: What do you love most about playing Elle Woods? This is a role you’ve stepped into in years prior, right?

Shannon Bohnen: This role has been my all-time favorite role to play. Not only is Elle such a fun character to portray, but the show is so fast paced that I only leave the stage for a minute or two in between scenes to change my costume. It’s so much fun to run around singing and dancing for a couple hours.

I did play this role for the first time about four years ago. I actually got pregnant during the run last time with my second child, so it was really a test of stamina to play this role in my first trimester. I also covered the role of Brooke for a couple performances during the last run and got the opportunity to cover it once during this run. I also love that role. It’s definitely a challenge to sing while jumping rope on stage.

I was worried about being able to remember all the lines and songs this time around because I seem to have major mom brain after my second baby. But, luckily it all came back to me when I started to relearn everything. It’s been such a privilege to get to play Elle a second time.

KM: I understand there are two other Elles and you each alternate depending on your schedules. When you are not taking the stage, what’s your day job?

SB: Correct, there are two other Elles and alternating performances is so helpful because I am a stay-at-home mom. I have a 3 year old and a 5 year old, so it’s nice be able to get out of the house and do something I love – but also have the flexibility to take care of my children and their schedules.

KM: Are you a big fan of the movie? Are there any other iconic fictional characters you’d like to play in potential musical adaptations?

SB: I am a huge fan of the movie, I mean who doesn’t love it? Along the same lines of “Legally Blonde,” I think “Miss Congeniality” would make an amazing musical. I would absolutely love to take on the role of Gracie.

KM: Is it fair to label Elle a feminist icon?

SB: Oh, definitely. There’s a line in the show about how Elle has been judged her whole life. I think she has been expected to look and act a certain way her whole life, which she has, until she has a reason to break from her norm and finds that she is more capable and has much more to offer the world. I love singing the song “So Much Better” at the end of Act 1, it is so inspiring.

KM: Can we expect to see you in any more upcoming productions?

SB: I will be preforming in Jesters’ annual holiday showing of “Scrooge” this year along with my 5-year-old daughter and husband. That is what makes Jesters so special, so many families and friends have been able to perform together. To be able to share the love of theater with loved ones is an experience I will always treasure.