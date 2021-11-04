University of Colorado faculty, staff, students speak out on diversity, academic freedom

University of Colorado faculty, staff and student leaders addressed an upcoming resolution from Regent Heidi Ganahl on diversity and discrimination at a Board of Regents meeting at the University of Colorado Denver on Thursday.

Ganahl’s resolution, which failed to pass a regent committee last month, lists eight “discriminatory and prejudicial attitudes” that CU employees would be barred from enforcing through grading or mandatory training programs if the resolution was approved.

The resolution’s list of discriminatory and prejudicial attitudes includes the idea that one race or gender is inherently superior to another; that people bear responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race, ethnicity or gender; and that people “should be made to feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress on account of his or her race, ethnicity, or gender.”

CU Faculty Council and Staff Council both passed resolutions addressing Ganahl’s proposal in recent weeks, and faculty, staff and student representatives spoke about them Thursday.

The educational process requires exploring uncomfortable and complicated subjects, Faculty Council wrote in its Oct. 28 resolution, and restricting that process is in opposition to the goals of education and development of critical thinking skills.

“These external proposals, in effect, prohibit or restrict curriculum on any issue of race, ethnicity, gender, religion, and political philosophy in the teaching and education of students,” faculty members wrote.

The faculty resolution calls on interim system President Todd Saliman and campus chancellors to affirm that they “reject any attempts by bodies external to the faculty to restrict or dictate academic discussion on any matter, including matters related to racial and social justice, and will stand firm against encroachment on faculty authority by the legislature or the Board of Regents.”

At the meeting, Faculty Council Chair Mary Coussons-Read said the emphasis of the resolution is on faculty having the principal role in academic policy and process.

That includes an important part of what faculty members do as teachers, Coussons-Read said, such as encouraging respectful dialogue about a variety of viewpoints.

The Staff Council resolution passed Nov. 1 expresses support for diversity in hiring and among faculty, students, staff and programs. It also calls on the Board of Regents to “consider alternative actions that strengthen our ability to have a healthy dialogue around equity systemwide, at a time when clarity, respect and dialogue are sorely needed.”

Staff members expressed grief and shock when they learned about Ganahl’s resolution, said Staff Council Chair Ryan Untisz.

“Should the Regents want to do anything that brings people together and engages in the great debate, we will support it, but we will not be shy about letting the Regents know the impact this (resolution) has on the staff,” Untisz said after the meeting.

Intercampus Student Forum Chair Chris Hilton, who is CU Denver’s student body president, told the Board of Regents that the student group unanimously agrees with the resolutions passed by Faculty Council and Staff Council.

“We believe that discussing diversity, equity and inclusion and making systems equitable for all is uncomfortable in its very nature, but that is the point of a university, to feel uncomfortable and grow from that,” Hilton said.

The Board of Regents is scheduled to vote on Ganahl’s resolution Friday morning.