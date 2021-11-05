GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Case against defendant in University Hill riot…

Latest Headlines

Case against defendant in University Hill riot dismissed

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The Boulder District Attorney’s Office appears to have dismissed the case against one of the defendants in the University Hill riot.

Sam Tilley, 20, was ticketed for engaging in a riot and violation of a public health order, but court records show the case is no longer active.

The Boulder District Attorney’s Office said it could not comment on the case.

It is possible the case was sealed following its dismissal.

The Boulder District Attorney’s Office did issue a statement on the University Hill riot cases in general.

“Law enforcement worked hard to identify the individuals involved in the events of March 6,” the statement read. “For each one of those cases, we must review the evidence and circumstances to determine the right outcome in the interests of justice. In every case, we have to carefully examine the facts and evidence in order to determine whether the charges can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.”

An estimated 500 to 800 college-age people gathered near Pennsylvania Avenue and 10th Street on March 6 in a large outdoor party that became destructive, with people flipping a car and damaging other vehicles and property.

A Boulder armored SWAT vehicle eventually arrived on scene to disperse the crowd, but the truck was damaged and three officers suffered minor injuries.

As of September, CU Boulder reported 94 probations and 5 suspensions tied to the riot.

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Cold Weather Settling In: Your Guide to Late-Fall and Early-Winter Landscape Maintenance

    Prepare the Yard in Early Winter to Have a Spectacular Landscape in the Spring Leaves continue to fall as autumn’s...
  2. Fred Smith, Hall of Fame Member

    Fred Smith, Realtor has been helping people buy and sell homes in Heather Garden—one of the most desirable age 55+...
  3. Cozy Country Care

    Cozy Country Care offers trusted in-home assisted living care in Greeley. The qualified vocational nurses, CNAs and personal caregivers assist...
  4. Can’t Decide My Favorite Sandwich

    What is my favorite sandwich at Your Butcher, Frank? Po Boy? Roast Beef with Horseradish? I can’t decide! The Tuscan...
  5. Find Your Dream Home In Boulder

    Home is where the heart is! The Patrick Dolan Team will help you find your dream home in Boulder and...