Case against defendant in University Hill riot dismissed

The Boulder District Attorney’s Office appears to have dismissed the case against one of the defendants in the University Hill riot.

Sam Tilley, 20, was ticketed for engaging in a riot and violation of a public health order, but court records show the case is no longer active.

The Boulder District Attorney’s Office said it could not comment on the case.

It is possible the case was sealed following its dismissal.

The Boulder District Attorney’s Office did issue a statement on the University Hill riot cases in general.

“Law enforcement worked hard to identify the individuals involved in the events of March 6,” the statement read. “For each one of those cases, we must review the evidence and circumstances to determine the right outcome in the interests of justice. In every case, we have to carefully examine the facts and evidence in order to determine whether the charges can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.”

An estimated 500 to 800 college-age people gathered near Pennsylvania Avenue and 10th Street on March 6 in a large outdoor party that became destructive, with people flipping a car and damaging other vehicles and property.

A Boulder armored SWAT vehicle eventually arrived on scene to disperse the crowd, but the truck was damaged and three officers suffered minor injuries.

As of September, CU Boulder reported 94 probations and 5 suspensions tied to the riot.