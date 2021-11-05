CU Buffs volleyball posts win against USC

It doesn’t matter that the NCAA Tournament chances have thinned slowly for the Colorado volleyball team during a slump over the past month.

A victory against USC occurs rarely enough it’s always cause for a fervent celebration.

The Buffaloes shook off that recent slump and notched an elusive win against the Trojans on Friday night, topping USC in four sets (25-23, 18-25, 25-13, 25-20) in a Pac-12 Conference battle at the CU Events Center.

CU entered the match with losses in four of their previous five contests and had posted a 3-7 mark in 10 matches since star outside hitter Leah Clayton was suspended indefinitely more than a month ago. The Buffs also had posted just one victory in their 22 previous matchups against the Trojans before winning on Friday.

“I was excited for our team because I thought last weekend we played really well and played well enough to get two wins, but couldn’t quite make that happen,” CU head coach Jesse Mahoney said. “Sometimes you have a letdown after that happens, but we had a great couple days of practice and really executed the game plan as well as we have all season.”

CU’s only previous victory against USC occurred a little more than four years ago, Oct. 20, 2017, with a three-set sweep. The Buffs had been 0-14 against USC before that 2017 victory and had lost six more in a row against the Trojans before Friday’s win.

The Buffs led the first set 22-16 before USC used a 6-1 run to pull even at 23-23. But CU held off disappointment by securing the final two points and remained on-point even after dropping set two, leading throughout the bulk of the next two sets to clinch the victory. Sophomore outside hitter Maya Tabron paced the offense with 18 kills, her fourth straight contest with at least 18 kills, while libero Brynna DeLuzio led the Buffs’ defense with 18 digs.

“It is really cool to be part of the only two times we’ve beaten USC,” said DeLuzio, a fifth-year senior who was a true freshman during the 2017 win against the Trojans. “I thought we did an excellent job of executing the game plan and it turned out nice for us.”

CU had the look of an NCAA Tournament team after posting a program-record 9-0 start to the season, but the Clayton suspension snuffed the Buffs’ momentum and forced Mahoney to alter his rotation on the fly.

Despite the post-Clayton struggles, Friday’s win will give the Buffs a bump from the No. 55 spot in the RPI where they began the week. CU still has seven regular season games remaining with four of them at home, including a showdown on Sunday against No. 13 UCLA (noon, Pac-12 Los Angeles) that could prove critical in any potential late-season push.

“I feel like we’re playing better each week that we go out,” Mahoney said. “If we can continue to do that, the wins will come.

“We felt since the start of the season we’re a tournament team. We got off to a really good start and we had a bit of a bump in the road personnel-wise. After the first half of Pac-12 play we always kind of take stock of things that we can improve on, and I think we’ve kind of attacked that in practice a little bit. No one wants to play us right now, and probably no one wants to play us at home.”

Colorado 3, USC 1

USC (10-12, 6-7) 23 25 13 20

CU (14-8, 5-8) 25 18 25 25

LEADERS

Kills — USC: Botkin 16, Ariail 11, Denny 10. Colorado: Tabron 18, Hart 9, Campbell 8.

Assists — USC: Tuaniga 42. Colorado: Ewert 38.

Aces — USC: Four players with 1. Colorado: Perry 4, Tabron 2.

Blocks — USC: Ariail 5. Colorado: Kuehl 4, Hart 3, Ewert 3.

Digs — USC: Baumert 11, Scully 11. Colorado: DeLuzio 18, Schneggenburger 10.