Humane Clothing Act still too close to call, while Bedrooms set to fail

With the most recent update from the Boulder County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, a ballot measure that would have relaxed Boulder’s occupancy limits has failed, while one that would ban the sale and manufacture of new fur products in Boulder is leading but remains too close to officially call.

Bedrooms Are For People, which would have allowed all housing units to be occupied by a number of people equal to the number of legal bedrooms, plus one additional person per home, has been trailing since the beginning but began to close the gap in later updates on Thursday. However, with Friday’s update, opposition continued to lead with 53% against the measure and 47% in favor of it.

The Humane Clothing Act, on the other hand, remains within 600 votes with 51% supporting it and 49% opposing it.

The third resident-initiated ballot measure, which would have required a vote on the CU South annexation agreement, has maintained its position with 57% of voters opposing it and 43% supporting it.

Boulder County Clerk and Recorder Molly Fitzpatrick said another update with about 1,500 votes countywide is expected later on Friday.

