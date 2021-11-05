Wallach, Benjamin, Speer, Folkerts, Winer prevail in Boulder City Council race

Boulder voters have elected four new members to the City Council and reelected a fifth. Mark Wallach, Matt Benjamin, Nicole Speer, Lauren Folkerts and Tara Winer are set to obtain seats on the Council.

The leaders in the Boulder City Council race remained consistent from Thursday to Friday. However, it’s still a fairly tight race, according to a Friday evening update from the Boulder County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, so it’s possible positions could change.

Wallach, the sole incumbent and a retired real estate developer, remained in the top position in every update. He ended with 13% of the vote.

As of Friday, Benjamin, a freelance astronomer and photographer, maintained the second position with 12% of the vote.

He is followed by Speer, director of operations at the University of Colorado Boulder’s brain imaging research facility, who remained in third with 12% of the vote.

Folkerts, an architect, received 12% of the vote, coming in fourth. Small business owner Tara Winer in the fifth spot ended the week in the fifth spot with 11% of the vote.

Michael Christy had been in the top five on Tuesday and Wednesday but jumped out on Thursday. As of Friday, he was in a close sixth with 11% of the vote. When reached Thursday evening, he said he fully supported the new City Council, no matter how the count ended up.

With 10% of the vote, Dan Williams ended behind Christy.

“Looking back at this race, I’m left with a profound sense of gratitude for all the people who encouraged me along the way, and for all the people who were inspired by the message that Boulder can be a more just, embracing, equitable, fun and lively community,” Williams said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing advocating for social justice through my law practice.”

Steve Rosenblum fell behind Williams with 10% of the vote. David Takahashi followed him with 6% of the vote, while Jacques Decale had 3% of the vote.

If positions stay the same, Winer will serve a two-year term, while the rest will have four-year terms. Folkerts’ move into the top five on Thursday indicates a potential shift in political power. The top five candidates now include three backed by The Coalition — Benjamin, Speer and Folkerts — and two backed by PLAN-Boulder County — Wallach and Winer.

With Wallach’s guaranteed position on the council, Boulder will have four new at-large City Council members when the election results are certified later this month. A swearing-in ceremony will be on Nov. 16 in person at the Boulder Municipal Building.

According to Boulder County Clerk and Recorder Molly Fitzpatrick, Friday marked the final election update until the Wednesday deadline to receive military and overseas ballots and for voters who needed to cure their ballot to do so. The final unofficial posting will happen either late Thursday or Friday next week, Fitzpatrick said.

There are 480 reserve and manual process ballots that will definitely be counted and 572 potential ballots that may not be counted outstanding in Boulder races, according to Fitzpatrick.