University of Colorado Regents vote down race, gender resolution

The University of Colorado’s Board of Regents on Friday voted down a resolution aimed at defining and prohibiting “discriminatory and prejudicial” behavior on campus, including barring that people should be made to feel discomfort or guilt because of their race, ethnicity or gender.

The resolution brought by Republican Regent and candidate for governor Heidi Ganahl listed eight discriminatory and prejudicial behaviors to ban from being enforced through grading or training programs.

Democratic Regents Nolbert Chavez, Callie Rennison, Lesley Smith, Ilana Spiegel and Jack Kroll, along with Republican Regent Glen Gallegos, voted against the resolution. Ganahl and Republican Regents Sue Sharkey and Chance Hill voted in favor.

At the meeting, Gahanl described the resolution as seeking to create unity and to set a model at CU that there is no room for discrimination or prejudice.

“Critical Race Theory can be taught and debated in the classroom, but we should not embed the discrimination and prejudice it embodies into hiring, scholarship or training policies,” she said.

Critical Race Theory is the idea that race is a “socially constructed category that is used to oppress and exploit people of color” and that racism is inherent in the law and legal institutions of the United States, according to Encyclopedia Britannica.

In a resolution passed by the system Faculty Council and endorsed by the Boulder Faculty Assembly, faculty members described Ganahl’s resolution as an attempt to control how they educate students.

Ganahl on Friday said the faculty resolution was “fantastical” and that faculty members are jeopardizing the free exchange of ideas.

“I am shocked that the resolution would be so misrepresented that a clause intended to protect our students, faculty and staff from harassment on the basis of race, ethnicity or gender should be seen as an abrogation of academic freedom,” Ganahl said.

Regents and system and campus leaders spoke about Ganahl’s resolution ahead of the vote, including Spiegel, who called Ganahl’s resolution “a political publicity stunt and a distraction from the work we’re trying to do here.”

“It’s part of a national, coordinated effort to control curriculum from aggressive instigators who want to censor faculty, staff and students from discussing uncomfortable ideas,” she continued. “The language of Regent Ganahl’s resolution mimics resolutions and legislation introduced across the country to censor the use of language and target aspects of important work to advance diversity, equity and inclusion.”

All four campus chancellors and interim President Todd Saliman spoke on the importance of academic freedom, shared governance and freedom of expression.

“These principles are foundational to the ability of our great university to operate openly and freely and to pursue the discovery and creation of new knowledge that will benefit both Colorado and our nation,” CU Boulder Chancellor Phil DiStefano said.

DiStefano said he would defend the principles of academic freedom, shared governance and freedom of expression that are already enshrined in Regent law and policy.

Sharkey spoke in support of Ganahl’s motion.

“What I’m hearing in Regent Ganahl’s resolution isn’t a threat to academic freedom, but rather it’s about being nondiscriminatory in our practices, and isn’t that what we all want?” Sharkey said.