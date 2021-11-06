CU notes: La’Vontae Shenault makes impact in return

La’Vontae Shenault was back in action on Saturday.

The talented Colorado receiver had missed the previous seven games with a suspension for violating team rules, but returned in the Buffaloes’ 37-34 double-overtime win against Oregon State at Folsom Field.

Shenault didn’t have a huge impact on offense, but did catch two passes for 24 yards. He also had three punt returns for 38 yards – the first punt return yards allowed by Oregon State all season.

A third-year freshman from DeSoto, Texas, Shenault played in just his 10th career game on Saturday.

After playing in four games and redshirting in 2019, Shenault played four games in 2020, catching 17 passes for 193 yards. He missed two other games because of separate suspensions.

Shenault then played in the season opener this year, catching two passes for 23 yards against Northern Colorado.

Short-handed at corner

The Buffs were somewhat depleted at cornerback in the first half on Saturday.

Starter Mekhi Blackmon went through warm-ups, and was in uniform for the game, but did not play against the Beavers. The Buffs were also missing freshman Tyrin Taylor for the first half. Taylor had to sit out the first two quarters because of a targeting penalty against Oregon on Oct. 30.

Christian Gonzalez was in his familiar starting spot at corner. At the other spot, however, the Buffs turned to true freshmen Kaylin Moore, who got his first career start, and Nikko Reed.

Sitting out

As expected, the Buffs played without linebacker Nate Landman, who missed his second consecutive game with an undisclosed injury.

Receiver Dimitri Stanley, outside linebacker Guy Thomas and offensive tackle Max Wray also missed the game with injuries.

Up and down

Kicker Cole Becker saw his streak of successful field goals come to a close, but he also made two others.

A freshman, Becker missed the first three field goals of his career this season, but had made five in a row going into Saturday. He then made it six in a row with a 28-yard field goal on the Buffs’ first possession.

Becker missed a 35-yard field goal in the second quarter, but then bounced back to drill a career-long 52-yarder with 39 seconds left in the first half.

Notes

CU sold 47,984 tickets for Saturday’s game, the fourth time in five home games that CU has sold at least 47,000 tickets. … Running back Jarek Broussard had his first 100-yard game since a 301-yard performance at Arizona on Dec. 5, 2020. It was CU’s first 100-yard rushing performance of the season.