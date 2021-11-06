Daily coronavirus data for University of Colorado Boulder and Colorado, reported Nov. 6, 2021

Colorado case data
Total cases: 760,453
Total deaths because of COVID-19: 8,653
Total deaths among cases: 8,407
Total hospitalizations: 43,509
Total tested: 3,948,798
Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,898,577
Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,578,100
University of Colorado Boulder cases
New positive test results: 9
New diagnostic tests: 141
Total on-campus diagnostic tests completed: 7,013
Total positive results for on-campus testing: 154