Local News

Daily coronavirus data for University of Colorado Boulder and Colorado, reported Nov. 6, 2021

Colorado case data

Total cases: 760,453

Total deaths because of COVID-19: 8,653

Total deaths among cases: 8,407

Total hospitalizations: 43,509

Total tested: 3,948,798

Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,898,577

Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,578,100

University of Colorado Boulder cases

New positive test results: 9

New diagnostic tests: 141

Total on-campus diagnostic tests completed: 7,013

Total positive results for on-campus testing: 154

