New era of CU Buffs men’s basketball set to tip off with 2021-22 season

Given the manner in which Tad Boyle and his staff have preferred to build the Colorado men’s basketball team — finding talents perhaps overlooked or undervalued by the traditional blue bloods, then developing that talent over multiple seasons — there will be years like this from time to time.

The previous bedrock of the Buffaloes’ program has mostly moved on. McKinley Wright IV and Tyler Bey are bouncing between the NBA and the G League. D’Shawn Schwartz is using his extra COVID season of eligibility at George Mason.

The next layer of that foundation is set to make its official CU debut on Tuesday, when Boyle tips off his 12th season as the Buffs’ leader against Montana State (8 p.m., Pac-12 Mountain). The Buffs feature the top recruiting class in the Pac-12 Conference, and another round of reinforcements — four-star North Dakota forward Joe Hurlburt and versatile southern California guard RJ Smith — are expected to make it official with CU on national signing day on Wednesday.

Yet when there is transition, there is uncertainty. A program that has posted at least 20 wins in eight of Boyle’s previous 11 seasons will be relying on a completely revamped cast to keep that track record intact.

“I think the foundation is laid for the immediate future of Colorado basketball,” Boyle said earlier this preseason. “But I want the future to be now. I don’t want the future to be next year. We’re approaching this season with that goal in mind.”

That vaunted recruiting class already has taken a hit. While dynamic guard KJ Simpson and the 7-foot-1 Lawson Lovering have the early look of mainstays in the rotation, talented Washington DC forward Quincy Allen will redshirt after suffering a preseason hip injury. Versatile guard Javon Ruffin also could be ticketed for a redshirt season, and at the very least his recovery from right knee surgery could keep him at less than 100 percent into 2022.

That Wright-led foundation was only able to play in one NCAA Tournament, winning a first round game against Georgetown last March before getting eliminated by Florida State. That group would have played in the 2020 NCAA Tournament had it not been canceled at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and a year earlier a late-season surged carried the Buffs into the NIT quarterfinals.

Before that late run in 2018-19, however, there were growing pains aplenty. The 2017-18 team, the freshman year for the Wright class, is one of just two CU teams in 11 seasons under Boyle that did not play in the NCAA Tournament or the NIT (with credit given to the 2019-20 team for its all-but-assured postseason berth).

That group finished 17-15 and fell short of the postseason. Boyle has compared this year’s group to that team a few times during the preseason, while adding the caveat he expects better than a 17-15 campaign.

“We have standards in this program, and we’re trying to reach those goals every day,” said fifth-year senior Evan Battey, the final holdover from the 2017 recruiting class. “It feels different. But I think my role is ultimately the same. Just lead, be here as a stability guy and keep fostering the young ones and developing as a team.”

The leadership of Battey and fellow senior Elijah Parquet will be critical for a young team set to dive headfirst into a busy opening slate. CU will play its first three games within seven days, following the Montana State opener with a Nov. 13 date against New Mexico. Two days later, the Buffs host Maine. Add the three-game Paradise Jam tournament to the mix, and the Buffs will play their first six games within the season’s first 14 days.

“We want guys that are here that want to be Buffaloes, that want to be Evan Battey and Eli Parquet someday,” Boyle said earlier this preseason. “The thing about those two kids is they’re Buffs through and through. They own this program. They’re what I want all of our freshmen and sophomores to achieve to be. If we can accomplish that goal with a majority of them, this program will continue to ascend and compete for championships and have success.

“I got the job 11 years ago, and we talked about becoming a national program and sustaining it. And that’s what we’ve tried to do. I think we’ve done it in many respects. But there’s still a lot of work to be done. We still need to get that second weekend in the NCAA Tournament. We know that. We’re not shying away from that. This year’s team, we’ll see.”