GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Broncos deliver stunning upset win over…

Latest Headlines

Broncos deliver stunning upset win over Cowboys, 30-16, behind season-best showing by defense and rushing game

The Broncos (10-point underdogs) never trailed as the defense denied the Cowboys on four fourth-down conversions

  • Tim Patrick (81) of the Denver Broncos celebrates his touchdown reception over Donovan Wilson (6) of the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

  • Jonathon Cooper (53) of the Denver Broncos sacks Dak Prescott (4) of the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

  • Jonathon Cooper (53) of the Denver Broncos celebrates sacking Dak Prescott (4) of the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

  • Teddy Bridgewater (5) of the Denver Broncos throws a pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

  • Melvin Gordon (25) of the Denver Broncos runs agains the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

  • Jerry Jeudy (10) of the Denver Broncos breaks a tackle attempt by Jayron Kearse (27) of the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

  • Eric Saubert (82) of the Denver Broncos after the referee had to blow the play dead as the Dallas Cowboys could not bring him to the turf during the first half at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

  • Pat Surtain II (2) of the Denver Broncos and company take the field before the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

  • Denver Broncos general manager George Paton and president of football operations John Elway watch pregame before the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

  • Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders prepare to take the field before the first half against the Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

  • Melvin Gordon (25) and DeShawn Williams (90) take the field against the Dallas Cowboys before the first half at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

  • Tim Patrick (81) of the Denver Broncos celebrates his touchdown reception over Donovan Wilson (6) of the Dallas Cowboys as teammate Courtland Sutton (14) jump on him during the first half at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

  • Melvin Gordon (25) of the Denver Broncos spins away from Jourdan Lewis (26) of the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

  • Teddy Bridgewater (5) of the Denver Broncos rolls out before being sacked by Carlos Watkins (91) of the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

  • Former President of the United States George W. Bush prepares to flip the coin as he is accompanied by former First Lady Laura Bush before the first half between the Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

  • Kareem Jackson (22) of the Denver Broncos tackles Tony Pollard (20) of the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

  • Dak Prescott (4) of the Dallas Cowboys drops back against the Denver Broncos during the first half at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

  • Teddy Bridgewater (5) of the Denver Broncos fires a pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

  • Melvin Gordon (25) of the Denver Broncos jukes Leighton Vander Esch (55) of the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

  • Tarell Basham (93) of the Dallas Cowboys pressures Teddy Bridgewater (5) of the Denver Broncos during the first half at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

  • Justin Simmons (31) of the Denver Broncos breaks up a pass intended for Dalton Schultz (86) of the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

  • Jerry Jeudy (10) of the Denver Broncos drops a pass as Jayron Kearse (27) of the Dallas Cowboys defends during the first half at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

  • Javonte Williams (33) of the Denver Broncos runs against the Dallas Cowboys during the third quarter at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

  • Nate Hairston (27) of the Denver Broncos breaks up a pass intended for Ced Wilson (1) of the Dallas Cowboys during the third quarter at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

  • Nate Hairston (27) of the Denver Broncos celebrates after breaking up a pass intended for Ced Wilson (1) of the Dallas Cowboys during the third quarter at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

  • Teddy Bridgewater (5) of the Denver Broncos runs the offense against the Dallas Cowboys during the third quarter at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

  • Donovan Wilson (6) of the Dallas Cowboys breaks up a pass intended for Jerry Jeudy (10) of the Denver Broncos during the fourth quarter of Denver’s 30-16 win at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

  • Melvin Gordon (25) of the Denver Broncos runs as Anthony Brown (30) of the Dallas Cowboys misses a tackle during the third quarter at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

  • Kendall Hinton (9) of the Denver Broncos runs after the catch setting up a touchdown inside the red zone against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter of Denver’s 30-16 win at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

  • Teddy Bridgewater (5) of the Denver Broncos scores a rushing touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter of Denver’s 30-16 win at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

  • Teddy Bridgewater (5) of the Denver Broncos breathes after scoring a rushing touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter of Denver’s 30-16 win at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

  • Dak Prescott (4) of the Dallas Cowboys is knocked down by the relentless Denver Broncos defense during the fourth quarter of Denver’s 30-16 win at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

  • Caden Sterns (30) of the Denver Broncos celebrates intercepting a ball thrown by Dak Prescott (4) of the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter of Denver’s 30-16 win at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

  • Caden Sterns (30) of the Denver Broncos tackles Malik Turner (17) of the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter of Denver’s 30-16 win at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

  • Shelby Harris (96) of the Denver Broncos narrowly misses a sack on Dak Prescott (4) of the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter of Denver’s 30-16 win at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

  • Jonathon Cooper (53) of the Denver Broncos celebrates sacking Dak Prescott (4) of the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter of Denver’s 30-16 win at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

  • Courtland Sutton (14) of the Denver Broncos smiles after the fourth quarter of Denver’s 30-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

of

Expand
By | knewman@denverpost.com | The Denver Post
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The Broncos delivered a stunning upset of the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, riding a dominant defense and navigating a rash of injuries in a 30-16 win at AT&T Stadium.

A 10-point underdog, the Broncos never trailed as the defense denied the Cowboys on four fourth-down conversions and held the league’s top-ranked offense in check until two garbage-time touchdowns.

The Broncos’ ground game paved the way with a season-high 190 rushing yards, including the first 100-yard game by rookie Javonte Williams as Denver built a 16-0 halftime lead. That laid the base for the Broncos’ first win against a team with a winning record in 2021 and the most impressive triumph of coach Vic Fangio’s three-year tenure. Denver improved to 5-4.

In the wire-to-wire victory and first game of the post-Von Miller Era, the Broncos dominated despite several injuries, including right guard Graham Glasgow (ankle), right tackle Bobby Massie (ankle), defensive lineman McTelvin Agim (knee) and cornerback Pat Surtain (knee), all of whom exited. But the Broncos overcame those injuries early en route to building a 30-0 lead.

Plus, six days after trading the face of the franchise, Von Miller, rookie Jonathon Cooper — Miller’s replacement at outside linebacker — registered two sacks and four tackles.

Denver’s defense stuffed Dallas on fourth down attempts on the home team’s first two drives, setting a physical tone early against an offense that had averaged an NFL-best 454.9 yards per game coming in. The Cowboys sputtered throughout the first half, looking out of rhythm as quarterback Dak Prescott failed to settle in and running back Ezekiel Elliott couldn’t find holes to run through.

The Broncos scored on three of their four possessions.

A methodical 11-play, 80-yard drive put the Broncos ahead 6-0 on Melvin Gordon’s 3-yard scoring run. Brandon McManus missed his first extra point of the year.

Teddy Bridgewater followed that up with a 44-yard touchdown pass to Tim Patrick on Denver’s next drive, putting the Broncos up 13-0 in front of a stunned home crowd.

Denver added a 53-yard field goal from McManus with 3:46 left in the second quarter to go up 16-0, but the Broncos didn’t head into halftime without attrition. Massie exited in the second quarter with an ankle injury, then Glasgow had to be carted off with a leg injury after being hurt on the final play of the half.

Despite that bad luck to end the first half, the Broncos got a huge break to open the second half. Denver went three-and-out and Sam Martin’s punt was blocked to apparently set Dallas up in scoring territory. But because the Cowboys touched the blocked punt after it had crossed the line of scrimmage, and then Jonas Griffith recovered, the Broncos got the ball right back with a new set of downs.

Bridgewater then led Denver on a 10-play, 72-yard march that culminated in McManus’ 27-yard field goal. That made it 19-0, after which the Broncos stopped the Cowboys again on fourth down on the next possession.

The teams then traded a missed field goal (McManus’ second miss of the year) and a punt before another long Broncos TD drive put the game out of reach and Cowboys’ fans headed to the exit.

A 40-yard catch by Kendall Hinton set up Teddy Bridgewater’s one-yard TD run, and the two-point conversion pass to Courtland Sutton that followed made it 27-0.

Caden Sterns’ second interception of the season then set up McManus’ 42-yard field goal, which extended the rout to 30-0. Dallas finally got on the board with Malik Turner’s TD catch, plus a two-point conversion, with 4:08 left. The Cowboys added another late score via another Turner TD catch with less than a minute left.

More in Sports

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Cold Weather Settling In: Your Guide to Late-Fall and Early-Winter Landscape Maintenance

    Prepare the Yard in Early Winter to Have a Spectacular Landscape in the Spring Leaves continue to fall as autumn’s...
  2. Fred Smith, Hall of Fame Member

    Fred Smith, Realtor has been helping people buy and sell homes in Heather Garden—one of the most desirable age 55+...
  3. Cozy Country Care

    Cozy Country Care offers trusted in-home assisted living care in Greeley. The qualified vocational nurses, CNAs and personal caregivers assist...
  4. Can’t Decide My Favorite Sandwich

    What is my favorite sandwich at Your Butcher, Frank? Po Boy? Roast Beef with Horseradish? I can’t decide! The Tuscan...
  5. Find Your Dream Home In Boulder

    Home is where the heart is! The Patrick Dolan Team will help you find your dream home in Boulder and...