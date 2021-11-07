CU volleyball swept by No. 13 UCLA

The University of Colorado women’s volleyball team was swept (25-20, 25-18, 25-19) by conference-leading No. 13 UCLA on Sunday afternoon at CU Events Cener.

The Buffs (14-9, 5-9 Pac-12) committed 16 errors and were outhit .398 to .202. In the first two sets, UCLA hit .400 and .556 and in the third set Colorado hit .094 which was the difference on Sunday.

Maya Tabron was the only Buff to put up double-digit kills in the match as she totaled 10. Jenna Ewert led Colorado with 27 assists to go along with her three kills and four digs.

“Certainly UCLA is a very good team and very good offensively. They have a lot of weapons. They were good in system and especially good out of the system,” Colorado head coach Jesse Mahoney said. “I felt like at times we played very well and each of the sets were competitive. We just couldn’t maintain throughout a full set. Out of the system, we hit negative .200 so our transition game was really poor. They hit about .300 out of system, so their transition game was really good and 60% of every match is played out of system, so that’s a large portion of the point differential. But, I do think that we have been playing better of late and I think that we played a really nice match on Friday. The challenge for us is to kind of let this match wash over us and get ready for Arizona schools because we still have goals for ourself and we have to have a good weekend next weekend.”

The Bruins had three players who reached double-digit kills which accounted for 40 of the team’s 49 total kills. Allison Jacobs ignited UCLA with 15 kills and seven digs while hitting .462. Mac May also had 15 kills to add to her six digs and two blocks. Anna Dodson had two blocks and 10 kills while hitting a match-high .643.

The Buffs will travel to Tempe to take on Arizona State on Friday at 2 p.m. and then to Tucson to face Arizona on Sunday at noon.