GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

CU volleyball swept by No. 13 UCLA

SportsCollege Sports

CU volleyball swept by No. 13 UCLA

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The University of Colorado women’s volleyball team was swept (25-20, 25-18, 25-19) by conference-leading No. 13 UCLA on Sunday afternoon at CU Events Cener.

The Buffs (14-9, 5-9 Pac-12) committed 16 errors and were outhit .398 to .202. In the first two sets, UCLA hit .400 and .556 and in the third set Colorado hit .094 which was the difference on Sunday.

Maya Tabron was the only Buff to put up double-digit kills in the match as she totaled 10. Jenna Ewert led Colorado with 27 assists to go along with her three kills and four digs.

“Certainly UCLA is a very good team and very good offensively. They have a lot of weapons. They were good in system and especially good out of the system,” Colorado head coach Jesse Mahoney said. “I felt like at times we played very well and each of the sets were competitive. We just couldn’t maintain throughout a full set. Out of the system, we hit negative .200 so our transition game was really poor. They hit about .300 out of system, so their transition game was really good and 60% of every match is played out of system, so that’s a large portion of the point differential. But, I do think that we have been playing better of late and I think that we played a really nice match on Friday. The challenge for us is to kind of let this match wash over us and get ready for Arizona schools because we still have goals for ourself and we have to have a good weekend next weekend.”

The Bruins had three players who reached double-digit kills which accounted for 40 of the team’s 49 total kills. Allison Jacobs ignited UCLA with 15 kills and seven digs while hitting .462. Mac May also had 15 kills to add to her six digs and two blocks. Anna Dodson had two blocks and 10 kills while hitting a match-high .643.

The Buffs will travel to Tempe to take on Arizona State on Friday at 2 p.m. and then to Tucson to face Arizona on Sunday at noon.

More in Sports

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Cold Weather Settling In: Your Guide to Late-Fall and Early-Winter Landscape Maintenance

    Prepare the Yard in Early Winter to Have a Spectacular Landscape in the Spring Leaves continue to fall as autumn’s...
  2. Fred Smith, Hall of Fame Member

    Fred Smith, Realtor has been helping people buy and sell homes in Heather Garden—one of the most desirable age 55+...
  3. Cozy Country Care

    Cozy Country Care offers trusted in-home assisted living care in Greeley. The qualified vocational nurses, CNAs and personal caregivers assist...
  4. Can’t Decide My Favorite Sandwich

    What is my favorite sandwich at Your Butcher, Frank? Po Boy? Roast Beef with Horseradish? I can’t decide! The Tuscan...
  5. Find Your Dream Home In Boulder

    Home is where the heart is! The Patrick Dolan Team will help you find your dream home in Boulder and...