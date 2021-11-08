CU Buffs notes: OT Max Wray out indefinitely

Colorado isn’t sure when, or if, offensive tackle Max Wray will play again.

A transfer from Ohio State, Wray has missed five of the last six games, and head coach Karl Dorrell said Wray is out indefinitely.

“He’s been dealing with some medical issues and there’s a question mark of whether he’s willing to continue to play right now,” Dorrell said. “We want to make sure we go through all the neurological things that he needs to see where his future lies right now, but he’s out indefinitely.”

Wray, a 6-foot-7, 285-pound tackle, played three seasons at Ohio State before transferring to CU over the summer. The Buffs had hoped he would fill the shoes of William Sherman, who played left tackle in 2020 but left school early and was a sixth-round selection of the New England Patriots in the NFL Draft last spring.

After battling through an injury in preseason camp, Wray started the Buffs’ second and third games of this season, but he’s played just four snaps since. This season, he has played in 91 snaps.

Wray’s younger brother, Jake, was an offensive lineman signed by CU in 2020. Jake Wray missed the entire 2020 season with an injury, medically retired last winter and now works with the CU sports video office.

Recovering

CU is hopeful that receiver Dimitri Stanley, cornerback Mekhi Blackmon and outside linebacker Guy Thomas will be able to play on Saturday when the Buffs (3-6, 2-4 Pac-12) visit UCLA (5-4, 3-3) at the Rose Bowl (7 p.m. MDT, TV: Pac-12 Network).

“We’re gonna see how the week goes in terms of how much progress they made from last week to this week,” Dorrell said. “We’re hopeful that some of those guys will be able to play by the end of the week, but it’s too early to tell right now.”

Stanley has missed the past three games, Thomas the past two and Blackmon did not play last weekend against Oregon State. Inside linebacker Nate Landman continues to be week-to-week, as well.

Back on track

It’s been a rocky road for receiver La’Vontae Shenault, who returned from a seven-game suspension last week, but Dorrell believes those troubles are behind the third-year freshman.

Shenault, who was also suspended twice during the 2020 season, caught two passes for 24 yards in Saturday’s 37-34 overtime win against Oregon State, while adding 38 yards on three punt returns.

“We have a good relationship,” Dorrell said. “There’s been times I had to be hard on him and I think we’re at the point right now, he understood the circumstances that he dealt with. He’s at the point in his life, he’s ready to move past that and move forward with the opportunity that lies in front of him. He’s changed and matured quite a bit, as well, since I’ve been here. He takes ownership for anything that he’s done in his past and he’s ready to move on from that. His goals and ambitions that he set for himself are still in front of them. They’re still attainable. He’s really gonna move past this in a hurry because I really think he’s matured quite a bit.”

Game times

On Monday, the Pac-12 announced that CU’s final home game, Nov. 20 against Washington, has been slated for a 1 p.m. MDT kickoff and will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network. It was also announced that the regular season finale, Nov. 26 at Utah, will kick off at 2 p.m. and will be broadcast on Fox.