Daily coronavirus data for Boulder County, reported Nov. 8, 2021

Boulder County Public Health reported five new COVID-19 deaths Monday. Shawn Hollister, Boulder County Public Health spokesperson, said one of the people who died was in their 60s. They were not a resident of a long-term care facility, and they were unvaccinated. The second person who died was in their 80s. They were not a resident of a long-term care facility, and they were vaccinated. Two of the people who died were in their 90s. They were residents of long-term care facilities, and they were both vaccinated. The fifth person who died was in their 90s. They were not a resident of a long-term care facility, and they were unvaccinated.

New cases: 364

Total cases: 32,487

Daily hospitalizations: 92

Daily discharges: 16

Total deaths: 292

New deaths: 5

New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 243.7

7-day percent positivity for diagnostic tests as of Nov. 5: 6.7%

*Monday’s data from BCPH reflects three days’ worth of testing as it does not report new data on Saturdays and Sundays

*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.

Vaccination data

Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received only one dose of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines: 8%

Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received a full course of a vaccine, including the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine: 79%

Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one vaccine dose: 86%

Percent of new cases per municipality for the week of Nov. 1, 2021

Boulder: 24%

Longmont: 39%

Lafayette, Louisville and Superior: 15%

Other municipalities and unincorporated Boulder County: 21%

*Boulder County Public Health changed its reporting from whole numbers to percentages beginning the week of May 23

Number of cases per 100,000 population per municipality

Boulder: 1,0304.0

Erie: 7,999.3

Lafayette: 8,909.4

Longmont: 1,1602.8

Louisville: 8,185.1

Lyons: 6,204.2

Nederland: 3,896.1

Superior: 5,994.8

Unincorporated Boulder County: 7,184.9

Case data by racial demographic

White: Cases: 66.4% Hospitalizations: 58.9% Deaths: 75.5%

Latino Cases: 28.4% Hospitalizations: 34.5% Deaths: 17.7%

Black Cases: 1.1% Hospitalizations: 1.4% Deaths: 1.1%

All other non-Latino and non-Black races Cases: 4% Hospitalizations: 5.3% Deaths: 5.7%



* Boulder County’s population breaks down as 77.4% white, 14.0% Latino, 1.0% Black and 7.9% all other races

Colorado case data

Total cases: 768,646

Total deaths because of COVID-19: 8,719

Total deaths among cases: 8,499

Total hospitalizations: 43,687

Total tested: 3,971,832

Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday: 3,914,014

Number of people who have been fully vaccinated as of Wednesday: 3,583,793

Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines

Total active cases: 84

Total staff quarantines: 7

Total student quarantines: 170

BVSD elementary schools

Alicia Sanchez: 3 active cases

Aspen Creek PK-8: 3 active cases; 17 students quarantined

Bear Creek: 5 active cases

Coal Creek: 2 active cases

Creekside: 1 active case

Crest View: 1 active case

Emerald: 1 active case; 19 students quarantined

Fireside: 2 active cases

High Peaks: 1 active case

Horizons K-8: 6 active cases

Jamestown: 1 active case

Lafayette: 1 active case

Louisville: 10 active cases

Mapleton Early Childhood Center: 1 active case; 23 students quarantined

Meadowlark: 1 active case

Nederland: 2 active cases; 18 students quarantined

Pioneer: 2 active cases

Ryan: 2 active cases; 31 students quarantined

Superior: 1 active case

University Hill: 4 active cases; 35 students quarantined

Whittier: 1 active case

BVSD middle schools

Broomfield Heights: 2 active cases

Casey: 1 active case

Louisville: 1 active case

Nederland Middle School/High School: 1 active case

Nevin Platt: 2 active cases

Southern Hills: 1 active case

BVSD high schools

Centaurus: 3 active cases

Fairview: 6 active cases; 11 students quarantined; 2 staff members quarantined

Monarch: 5 active cases

BVSD other departments

Boulder Community School of Integrated Studies: 2 active cases

Community Montessori: 2 active cases; 16 students quarantined

Other: 1 active case

Peak to Peak: 1 active case

Transportation: 5 active cases; 5 staff members quarantined

St. Vrain Valley School District active cases

Total active student cases: 114

Total active staff cases: 19

Total staff quarantines: 2

Total student quarantines: 406

SVVSD elementary schools

Alpine: 1 active student case; 6 students quarantined

Black Rock: 1 active student case; 11 students quarantined

Blue Mountain: 3 active student cases; 13 students quarantined

Burlington: 2 active student cases; 8 students quarantined

Centennial: 2 active student cases; 3 students quarantined

Columbine: 3 students quarantined

Eagle Crest: 1 active student case; 4 students quarantined

Erie: 7 students quarantined

Grand View: 1 student quarantined

Fall River: 7 active student cases; 9 students quarantined

Highlands: 1 active student case; 5 students quarantined

Hygiene: 12 active student cases; 29 students quarantined

Indian Peaks: 1 active student case

Legacy: 5 students quarantined

Longmont Estates: 6 active student cases; 16 students quarantined

Lyons: 3 students quarantined

Mead: 3 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 30 students quarantined

Mountain View: 1 active student case; 2 students quarantined

Niwot: 1 student quarantined

Prairie Ridge: 6 active student cases; 24 students quarantined

Red Hawk: 1 active student case; 11 students quarantined

Rocky Mountain: 1 active student case and 1 active staff member case; 20 students quarantined

Sanborn: 1 active student case; 21 students quarantined

Soaring Heights PK-8: 5 active student cases; 31 students quarantined

Thunder Valley PK-8: 3 active student cases; 5 students quarantined

Timberline PK-8: 3 active student cases and 2 active staff member cases; 2 students quarantined

SVVSD middle schools

Altona: 3 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 8 students quarantined

Coal Ridge: 3 students quarantined

Erie: 3 active student cases; 34 students quarantined

Longs Peak: 1 active student case and 2 active staff member cases; 14 students quarantined

Lyons Middle School/Senior High School: 1 active student case; 4 students quarantined

Mead: 9 students quarantined

Sunset: 1 active student case; 4 students quarantined

Trail Ridge: 7 active student cases and 2 active staff member case; 4 students quarantined

Westview: 2 active student cases; 4 students quarantined

SVVSD high schools

Erie: 4 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 12 students quarantined

Frederick: 1 student quarantined

Longmont: 4 active student cases; 3 students quarantined

Mead: 4 active student cases; 7 students quarantined

New Meridian: 1 active student case; 1 student quarantined

Niwot: 6 active student cases; 5 students quarantined

Silver Creek: 3 active student cases; 2 students quarantined

Skyline: 5 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 5 students quarantined

SVVSD other departments