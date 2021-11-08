Daily coronavirus data for Boulder County, reported Nov. 8, 2021

Boulder County Public Health reported five new COVID-19 deaths Monday. Shawn Hollister, Boulder County Public Health spokesperson, said one of the people who died was in their 60s. They were not a resident of a long-term care facility, and they were unvaccinated. The second person who died was in their 80s. They were not a resident of a long-term care facility, and they were vaccinated. Two of the people who died were in their 90s. They were residents of long-term care facilities, and they were both vaccinated. The fifth person who died was in their 90s. They were not a resident of a long-term care facility, and they were unvaccinated.
New cases: 364
Total cases: 32,487
Daily hospitalizations: 92
Daily discharges: 16
Total deaths: 292
New deaths: 5
New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 243.7
7-day percent positivity for diagnostic tests as of Nov. 5: 6.7%
*Monday’s data from BCPH reflects three days’ worth of testing as it does not report new data on Saturdays and Sundays
*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.
Vaccination data
- Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received only one dose of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines: 8%
- Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received a full course of a vaccine, including the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine: 79%
- Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one vaccine dose: 86%
Percent of new cases per municipality for the week of Nov. 1, 2021
- Boulder: 24%
- Longmont: 39%
- Lafayette, Louisville and Superior: 15%
- Other municipalities and unincorporated Boulder County: 21%
*Boulder County Public Health changed its reporting from whole numbers to percentages beginning the week of May 23
Number of cases per 100,000 population per municipality
- Boulder: 1,0304.0
- Erie: 7,999.3
- Lafayette: 8,909.4
- Longmont: 1,1602.8
- Louisville: 8,185.1
- Lyons: 6,204.2
- Nederland: 3,896.1
- Superior: 5,994.8
- Unincorporated Boulder County: 7,184.9
Case data by racial demographic
- White:
- Cases: 66.4%
- Hospitalizations: 58.9%
- Deaths: 75.5%
- Latino
- Cases: 28.4%
- Hospitalizations: 34.5%
- Deaths: 17.7%
- Black
- Cases: 1.1%
- Hospitalizations: 1.4%
- Deaths: 1.1%
- All other non-Latino and non-Black races
- Cases: 4%
- Hospitalizations: 5.3%
- Deaths: 5.7%
* Boulder County’s population breaks down as 77.4% white, 14.0% Latino, 1.0% Black and 7.9% all other races
Colorado case data
- Total cases: 768,646
- Total deaths because of COVID-19: 8,719
- Total deaths among cases: 8,499
- Total hospitalizations: 43,687
- Total tested: 3,971,832
- Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday: 3,914,014
- Number of people who have been fully vaccinated as of Wednesday: 3,583,793
Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines
- Total active cases: 84
- Total staff quarantines: 7
- Total student quarantines: 170
BVSD elementary schools
- Alicia Sanchez: 3 active cases
- Aspen Creek PK-8: 3 active cases; 17 students quarantined
- Bear Creek: 5 active cases
- Coal Creek: 2 active cases
- Creekside: 1 active case
- Crest View: 1 active case
- Emerald: 1 active case; 19 students quarantined
- Fireside: 2 active cases
- High Peaks: 1 active case
- Horizons K-8: 6 active cases
- Jamestown: 1 active case
- Lafayette: 1 active case
- Louisville: 10 active cases
- Mapleton Early Childhood Center: 1 active case; 23 students quarantined
- Meadowlark: 1 active case
- Nederland: 2 active cases; 18 students quarantined
- Pioneer: 2 active cases
- Ryan: 2 active cases; 31 students quarantined
- Superior: 1 active case
- University Hill: 4 active cases; 35 students quarantined
- Whittier: 1 active case
BVSD middle schools
- Broomfield Heights: 2 active cases
- Casey: 1 active case
- Louisville: 1 active case
- Nederland Middle School/High School: 1 active case
- Nevin Platt: 2 active cases
- Southern Hills: 1 active case
BVSD high schools
- Centaurus: 3 active cases
- Fairview: 6 active cases; 11 students quarantined; 2 staff members quarantined
- Monarch: 5 active cases
BVSD other departments
- Boulder Community School of Integrated Studies: 2 active cases
- Community Montessori: 2 active cases; 16 students quarantined
- Other: 1 active case
- Peak to Peak: 1 active case
- Transportation: 5 active cases; 5 staff members quarantined
St. Vrain Valley School District active cases
- Total active student cases: 114
- Total active staff cases: 19
- Total staff quarantines: 2
- Total student quarantines: 406
SVVSD elementary schools
- Alpine: 1 active student case; 6 students quarantined
- Black Rock: 1 active student case; 11 students quarantined
- Blue Mountain: 3 active student cases; 13 students quarantined
- Burlington: 2 active student cases; 8 students quarantined
- Centennial: 2 active student cases; 3 students quarantined
- Columbine: 3 students quarantined
- Eagle Crest: 1 active student case; 4 students quarantined
- Erie: 7 students quarantined
- Grand View: 1 student quarantined
- Fall River: 7 active student cases; 9 students quarantined
- Highlands: 1 active student case; 5 students quarantined
- Hygiene: 12 active student cases; 29 students quarantined
- Indian Peaks: 1 active student case
- Legacy: 5 students quarantined
- Longmont Estates: 6 active student cases; 16 students quarantined
- Lyons: 3 students quarantined
- Mead: 3 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 30 students quarantined
- Mountain View: 1 active student case; 2 students quarantined
- Niwot: 1 student quarantined
- Prairie Ridge: 6 active student cases; 24 students quarantined
- Red Hawk: 1 active student case; 11 students quarantined
- Rocky Mountain: 1 active student case and 1 active staff member case; 20 students quarantined
- Sanborn: 1 active student case; 21 students quarantined
- Soaring Heights PK-8: 5 active student cases; 31 students quarantined
- Thunder Valley PK-8: 3 active student cases; 5 students quarantined
- Timberline PK-8: 3 active student cases and 2 active staff member cases; 2 students quarantined
SVVSD middle schools
- Altona: 3 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 8 students quarantined
- Coal Ridge: 3 students quarantined
- Erie: 3 active student cases; 34 students quarantined
- Longs Peak: 1 active student case and 2 active staff member cases; 14 students quarantined
- Lyons Middle School/Senior High School: 1 active student case; 4 students quarantined
- Mead: 9 students quarantined
- Sunset: 1 active student case; 4 students quarantined
- Trail Ridge: 7 active student cases and 2 active staff member case; 4 students quarantined
- Westview: 2 active student cases; 4 students quarantined
SVVSD high schools
- Erie: 4 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 12 students quarantined
- Frederick: 1 student quarantined
- Longmont: 4 active student cases; 3 students quarantined
- Mead: 4 active student cases; 7 students quarantined
- New Meridian: 1 active student case; 1 student quarantined
- Niwot: 6 active student cases; 5 students quarantined
- Silver Creek: 3 active student cases; 2 students quarantined
- Skyline: 5 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 5 students quarantined
SVVSD other departments
- Central Administration: 6 active staff member cases; 1 staff member quarantined
- Innovation Center: 2 active staff member cases; 1 staff member quarantined
- Main Street School: 3 active student cases; 14 students quarantined
- Spark Discovery Preschool: 1 active student case; 2 students quarantined