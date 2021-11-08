Pac-12 announces football players of the week

OFFENSE: Rachaad White, RS Sr., RB, Arizona State (Kansas City, MO)Delivered a historic performance in Arizona State’s 31-16 victory over USC. White ran for a career-high 202 yards on only 28 carries (7.2 ypc), scoring three touchdowns on the ground. His rushing total was good for the third-most in the NCAA this week.It is the sixth-most rushing yards by a Sun Devil in a Pac-10/12 game (since 1978). He added two catches for 35 yards to give him 337 of ASU?s 427 total yards of offense (78.9 percent).White is the first player to rush for over 200 yards since Eno Benjamin’s school record 312 yards against Oregon State in 2018. It was the 22nd instance of a Sun Devil rushing for over 200 yards in program history and the 16th individual to reach the milestone. The 202 yards were the third-most in the 38 games played in the series between the two teams. It was the first time USC had allowed a 200-yard rusher since UCLA Josh Kelly in 2018 (289).The effort also put White over the 1,000 yard mark in his career at ASU (now at 1,105). He is the first player to rush for over 100 yards (102) in the first half since Benjamin against USC in 2018.He was also the first ASU player with two rushing touchdowns over 47 yards since Benjamin in that same USC game in 2018. White has multiple touchdowns in seven of his 12 games at ASU and has at least one touchdown in 10 of those 12 games with the Devils. He now has 19 touchdowns in his career (17 rushing, two receiving) in just 12 games played (1.6 per game).With two plays of over 30+ yards, White now has nine “explosive” plays in his brief Sun Devil career (six rushing, three receiving).Second Sun Devil to take home this award this season with QB Jayden Daniels winning after Week Five. First ASU RB to win it since Eno Benjamin in October 2018.Also nominated: Tavion Thomas, RB, Utah; Travis Dye, RB, Oregon; Jarek Broussard, RB, Colorado; Tahj Washington, WR, USC

DEFENSE: Devin Lloyd, Jr., LB, Utah (Chula Vista, CA)Third time that Lloyd as earned this honor this season, winning after both Week One and Week Seven. Only Pac-12 player to take home the award multiple times this season and the first to win it three times in the same season since Arizona’s Scooby Wright did it three times in 2014.Had a career-high five TFLs (19 yards) and one sack among his game-high nine total stops in the win over Stanford (Nov. 5). In addition, Lloyd added his second career pick-six and third interception of the season, plus a breakup. Two tackles came on third down, as did Lloyd’s pick-six with Stanford backed up inside its own 10-yard line.Lloyd’s five TFLs are the most by a Ute since 2016, and tied for fourth-most in a game in program history. It is the most by a Power 5 player and third-most in FBS football this season.Anchored a Utah defense that held the Cardinal to 167 yards, the least amount of offensive yards by a Utah opponent since 2019. Utah’s defense pushed Stanford back to (-)13 yards of offense in the first quarter.Lloyd is tied for No. 3 in PFF’s linebacker grades (90.3 overall).Also nominated: Kyon Barrs, DL, Arizona; Carson Wells, OLB, Colorado; Daniel Scott, Safety, California; Kyle Soelle, LB, Arizona State; Noah Sewell, ILB, Oregon

SPECIAL TEAMS: Kyle Ostendorp, Soph., P, Arizona (Phoenix, AZ)Averaged 50.1 yards per punt on seven kicks. Downed four of his seven punts inside the 20, including three inside the 10 and one at the 1-yard line. Played a crucial role in field position as Cal’s average field position was their own 21-yard line.Fifth in the nation in punting at 48.2 yards per punt. Has the most punts of 50 yards or more in the Pac-12 (24). Has the second-most punts downed inside the 20 in the Pac-12 (16).First Arizona player to win this award since kicker Lucas Havrisik in October 2019 and first Arizona punter to be honored since Drew Riggleman in November 2014.Also nominated: Cole Becker, PK, Colorado; Jamieson Sheahan, P, California; Camden Lewis, K, Oregon; Parker Lewis, PK, USC; Eddie Czaplicki, P, Arizona State; Britain Covey, KR/WR, Utah

OFFENSIVE LINE: Braeden Daniels, Soph., RG, Utah (Carrollton, TX)Third time in the last four weeks that a Utah player has won this award with Nick Ford taking it home after Week Seven and Week Nine.Part of a group that protected for a Utah team that produced 581 total yards of offense in the win vs. Stanford (Nov. 5). It included 441 rushing yards for the Utes, the fourth-most in program history and tops since 1991.Created holes that set up running backs Tavion Thomas (20 carries-178 yds), Micah Bernard (12-110) and TJ Pledger (4-107) to become the first Utah trio to all rush for 100 yards in a game. Among others, Daniels had a beautiful pancake block in the second quarter that left Thomas a hole for an 11-yard touchdown, his fourth TD of the night.QB Cameron Rising was neither sacked nor threw a pick. Utah QBs have not been sacked on their last 140 pass attempts. Utah produced 440 yards of total offense in the first half, the first 400-yard half for the Utes since amassing 424 yards (1st half) vs. Weber State in 2013.Also nominated: Dohnovan West, C, Arizona State; Kary Kutsch, OG, Colorado; Ryan Walk, C/LG, Oregon; Josh McCauley, C/LT, Arizona

DEFENSIVE LINE: Kyon Barrs, Soph., DL, Arizona (Murrieta, CA)First time an Arizona player has won this award since it began prior to the 2019 season.Career-high 2.5 sacks and 3 TFL. His 2.5 sacks were the most of anyone in the Pac-12 this week. Second on the team with five tackles.Was a key reason Arizona allowed just three points and 122 yards. Helped anchor the defense that allowed 28 rushing yards (1.2 yards per carry). Arizona’s 122 yards allowed is the fewest in a conference game since 2006.Three points allowed is the fewest since 2013. Cal only had three possessions of 5+ plays. Helped force six three-and-outs.Tied for third in the Pac-12 with five sacksAlso nominated: Mika Tafua, DE, Utah; D.J. Davidson, NT, Arizona State; Popo Aumavae, DT, Oregon

FRESHMAN: Jeffrey Bassa, Fr., LB/Safety, Oregon (West Valley City, UT)Fourth time an Oregon player has won this award this season, all by one of their linebackers. Justin Flowe took home the award in Week One before being lost for the season and Noah Sewell went to back-to-back with wins in Week Seven and Week Eight.Helped lead No. 4 Oregon to a 26-16 win over Washington with six tackles, 1.5 TFLs, one sack, and a pass breakup. Matched his career-high with six tackles for the third straight game.Recorded his first career sack on a second-down play on the first drive of the third quarter. Came up with a half TFL on a key fourth-down stop to set up a second-quarter TD drive.A big part of Oregon’s defense that held Washington to just 166 yards of total offense, the first time UO allowed fewer than 200 yards vs. a Pac-12 team since 2010. UO’s defense limited UW to just seven first downs.Made his fourth straight start at inside linebacker after transitioning from safety this season out of need.Oregon’s highest-graded player by Pro Football Focus at 79.3.Also nominated: Will Plummer, QB, Arizona; Nate Rutchena, ILB, California; Xavion Alford, Safety, USC; Cole Becker, PK, Colorado; Eddie Czaplicki, P, Arizona State; Cole Bishop, Safety, Utah