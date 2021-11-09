County, state data trending in wrong direction, health officials tell Boulder City Council

When Boulder County Public Health officials came before Boulder City Council a month ago, the news wasn’t good, but it was trending in a positive direction.

That has since changed. The public health organization’s monthly COVID-19 update with the City Council was far less optimistic. Boulder County currently is in high transmission with 243.72 cases per 100,000.

“Unfortunately, most of it is not going in the right direction, in the direction that we would hope,” Deputy Director Lexi Nolen said Tuesday.

While Boulder County is generally doing well in comparison to the rest of the state, Colorado currently is one of the top five states in terms of seven-day incidence per 100,000 people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It’s hard to say why there’s been a surge in Colorado, though those studying it say it’s likely a combination of cooler weather, a return to school, decreased transmission control and more.

“These factors don’t necessarily set us apart from the states where we’re seeing lower case rates,” Nolen said.

Although the county has an indoor masking mandate and relatively high levels of vaccination, county public health officials argue that the lack of consistency in neighboring counties has an impact.

Weld County, for example, currently has 434.83 cases per 100,000 and no mask mandate. This affects Boulder County, county health officials said, particularly the towns that border Weld County. Currently, 39% of the county’s cases are in Longmont, while 24% are in Boulder.

Similarly, some council members questioned whether Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment might ultimately implement more stringent, statewide public health orders.

As a county organization, Executive Director Camille Rodriguez said BCPH cannot tell City Council members to advocate for specific public health orders at the state level. However, she said the organization has hoped that the governor would view the steps Boulder has taken as actions meant to change behavior, halt community spread and prevent the hospitals from “feeling what they’re feeling now.”

“I know the governor pays attention to Boulder,” she said.

One of Boulder County Public Health’s primary goals is to avoid overwhelming the health care system.

“As a whole in Colorado, we are not doing a great job,” Nolen said. “But Boulder County is among the counties contributing the fewest patients to hospitals and our vaccination rate amongst those 75 and older is over 99%, which is a very strong protective factor for hospitalizations.”

Despite this, it was later shared that the county currently has six intensive care unit hospital beds available.

At the end of the day, with case trends continuing as they currently are, the county’s indoor mask mandate will remain in place until at least the start of 2022, officials said Tuesday.