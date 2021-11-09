CU Boulder water polo team headed to national championship

The University of Colorado Boulder Men’s Water Polo “A” team has qualified for the national championship set for this weekend in Alabama and is asking the community to help it fund the trip.

The Men’s National Collegiate Club Championship will be from Friday through Sunday at the Huntsville Aquatic Center in Huntsville, Alabama. The “A” team qualified after winning its conference championship 16-9 against the University of Utah two weeks ago.

The team’s president, CU Boulder senior Patrick Tippens, said there are 26 players on the nationals team roster. In addition to the “A” team members, Tippens and Head Coach Adam Hurd decided to add all the seniors to the roster because this would be their last chance to go to nationals.

The current team members have never been to nationals but set a goal to qualify for the competition. This is the first time in four years the CU Boulder Men’s Water Polo team has qualified for the national championship.

Tippens said he felt a sense of relief and accomplishment after finding out the team qualified and was proud of everyone.

“I know we’re a good water polo team and I think we’re going to be competitive out there,” Tippens said.

Reid Schioldager, a CU Boulder junior, said the team was excited and knew they qualified after winning the conference championship.

“We’re playing teams from everywhere around the country and all different zones and we have no idea what that could even look like,” Scholdager said.

Sixteen teams will compete in the Men’s National Collegiate Club Championship. The “A” team will first compete against Georgia Tech at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

The team flies out Thursday morning and by Sunday, the athletes will know where they stand in the country, Tippens said.

The water polo team does not receive any money from the university and many of the players are paying out of pocket for the trip, Tippens said.

“It’s an expensive trip,” Tippens said. “With no donations, we’d be asking college students to pay over $800 (per person), which is frankly just tough.”

The team originally created a GoFundMe fundraiser in an effort to raise $5,000 to help with flights, lodging and food. The GoFundMe raised $1,080 and the team is now asking for donations to be sent directly to the club to comply with university regulations.

Tippens said he encourages people to donate because the players have all worked hard this season. The team practices for two hours 6 to 8 p.m. every weekday.

Donations can be made at giving.cu.edu/fund/water-polo-program-fund.