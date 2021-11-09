CU Buffs men’s basketball holds off Montana State in season opening OT thriller

Season openers tend to be memorable games anyway.

For a new-look Colorado men’s basketball team playing a regular season game in front of fans at the CU Events Center for the first time in more than 20 months, the scene that unfolded Tuesday night might be one these Buffaloes will bring up frequently at future reunions.

CU trailed by 13 points early in the second half and overcame a 10-point deficit with eight minutes remaining to stun Montana State for a 94-90 overtime victory. CU improved to 10-2 in season openers under head coach Tad Boyle, and it was the Buffs’ 14th consecutive win in a home opener.

Montana State led 38-35 at halftime after Washington transfer RaeQuoan Battle swished a 3-pointer at the buzzer, and the Bobcats opened the second half with a 13-3 run.

Montana State led 68-58 before the Buffs mounted a rally, reeling off a 15-5 run capped by a dunk from Nique Clifford that tied the game 73-73. The game remained tied at 75-75 when Montana State’s Xavier Bishop drained a 30-footer as the shot clock expired. The Bobcats added two free throws from Abdul Mohamed, putting the Buffs in a five-point hole with 53.1 seconds remaining.

However, on a night marred by foul trouble and ill-timed turnovers for CU, the Buffs didn’t flinch. Evan Battey connected on a pair of free throws with 43.1 seconds remaining and, after the Bobcats missed two free throws with 38 seconds left, CU senior guard Elijah Parquet knocked down a clutch 3-pointer with 17 seconds remaining, tying the game 80-80.

The Buffs got a defensive stop and forced overtime, promptly scoring the first five points of the extra session. A few missed free throws in the final minute kept things close, but the Buffs managed to hold off the Bobcats.

Point guard Keeshawn Barthelemy led five Buffs players in double figures with 19 points. Parquet finished with a career-high 17 points and Battey finished with 16 points.

Colorado 94, Montana St. 90, OT

MONTANA ST. (0-1)

Belo 6-7 4-5 16, Mohamed 5-13 3-3 16, Adamu 5-9 2-2 14, Bishop 3-12 2-3 11, Patterson 4-10 0-0 10, Battle 3-6 0-0 8, Lecholat 4-5 1-1 9, Osobor 2-2 0-0 4, Tynes 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 33-69 12-14 90.

COLORADO (1-0)

Battey 6-6 3-5 16, Walker 4-8 4-5 14, da Silva 1-2 4-4 6, Barthelemy 6-11 4-5 19, Parquet 5-11 6-9 17, Clifford 3-7 4-6 11, O’Brien 1-3 0-0 2, Lovering 1-4 1-1 3, Simpson 2-5 1-2 6. Totals 29-57 27-37 94.

Halftime – Montana St. 38-35. 3-Point Goals – Montana St. 12-30 (Mohamed 3-6, Bishop 3-9, Adamu 2-3, Battle 2-3, Patterson 2-7, Lecholat 0-1, Tynes 0-1), Colorado 9-19 (Barthelemy 3-3, Walker 2-4, Battey 1-1, Simpson 1-2, Clifford 1-3, Parquet 1-5, da Silva 0-1). Fouled Out – Bishop, Battle, Lovering. Rebounds – Montana St. 26 (Mohamed 9), Colorado 35 (Clifford 9). Assists – Montana St. 22 (Tynes 4), Colorado 14 (Barthelemy 5). Total Fouls – Montana St. 27, Colorado 17.