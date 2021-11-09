GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Free services for veterans on Veterans Day in Boulder County

Across Boulder County area businesses and organizations will be offering free meals and services to show thanks to veterans on Veterans Day. Below is a compilation of freebies for veterans.

Thursday

Texas Roadhouse — From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. veterans and active duty military people can get a voucher for a free meal at the Longmont restaurant,  2351 Clover Basin Dr. Veterans are asked to please bring a military card to collect their voucher.

Boulder American Legion Post 10 — A program, followed by a lunch, will be offered to all U.S. military veterans, Post 10 member organizations, and their families and guests. The program will begin at 11 a.m. at the legion, 4760 28th St. in Boulder.

Firestone American Legion Post 1985 — The legion will host a free luncheon for veterans and the public at noon at the legion, 870 First St. in Firestone. The Auxiliary will serve chili, hot dogs and dessert.

Longmont American Legion Post 32 — At 1 p.m. the American Legion is partnering with the Veterans of Foreign Wars to host a lunch for veterans and school bands that participated in the parade. At 6 p.m., the legion will also host a roast beef dinner for veterans. The lunch and dinner will be served at 315 S. Bowen St.

Breeze Thru Car Wash — Veterans and active military members can get a free car wash at Breeze Thru’s locations at 1213 Ken Pratt Boulevard and 2025 Main St. in Longmont.

Friday

Mead Middle School — National Junior Honors Society and Student Council will serve coffee and breakfast burritos from 8 to 8:45 a.m. Friday in a drive-thru setting at 620 Welker Ave. in Mead.

Longmont Veterans Day parade

To honor veterans, Longmont will host a Veterans Day parade, starting at 11:11 a.m. Thursday in downtown Longmont. The parade will start on Eighth Avenue and head south on Main Street to Third Avenue. The parade will then turn north onto Coffman Street and end at Roosevelt Park, 700 Longs Peak Ave.

