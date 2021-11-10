GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder County law enforcement agencies resolve more than 75 outstanding warrants

By | For the Camera
More than 75 warrants were resolved with 60 participants last Saturday through the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office Fresh Start Program, according to a news release.

The Fresh Start Program offers individuals with active warrants from nonviolent, low-level misdemeanor or traffic cases an opportunity to resolve their warrants and move toward a resolution in their case. The program also saves law enforcement resources that would have been expended for arrests and custody processes.

Almost all of the participants had received a letter from the District Attorney’s Office reflecting that these individuals had not gone into hiding and did not flee the jurisdiction.

No one who came to the Boulder County Justice Center for the program was arrested on a warrant, according to the release.

The program is a collaboration between the District Attorney’s Office, Boulder City Attorney’s Office, judges, criminal defense attorneys, immigration attorneys, courthouse staff and the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

