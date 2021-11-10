Officials to add five miles of climbing route trail access in Boulder Canyon

The Arapaho National Forest’s Boulder Ranger District will add five miles of climbing route trail access within Boulder Canyon to its official trail system, according to a news release.

The addition of the system trails comes from a partnership between the Boulder Ranger District and the Boulder Climbing Community.

Maintenance on all future trails is expected to occur during the next five years. This work will support better trail alignment, hardening and stabilization of trail surfaces, easier route finding, improved signage and restoration of old trail alignments.

Trail restoration work is already underway near Avalon and Upper Dream Canyon. This work will continue into other climbing areas in Boulder Canyon, including Blob Rock, Sherwood Forest and Security Risk to help mitigate the impacts of erosion while protecting local vegetation and riparian habitat.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3GQkeG7.