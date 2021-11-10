Oklahoma auto group buys Fowler Jeep of Boulder

Boulder auto dealership Pollard Jeep is now Fowler Jeep of Boulder after Norman, Okla.-based Fowler Holding Co. acquired the business last month.

Terms of the overall deal were not disclosed, but Boulder County public records show the real estate at 5057 Pearl Parkway changed hands on Oct. 5 for $11 million.

One of only about a dozen standalone Jeep dealers in the country, Pollard Jeep was in operation for more than five decades and was previously run by second-generation owner Doug Pollard, according to the Denver Post.

“Thank you to the Pollard family and team for this opportunity, and your support through the transition,” Fowler Automotive Group president Jonathan Fowler wrote in a statement posted to the company’s social media feeds last month. “This is a dream come true for us to be embarking on this new adventure with you all.”

Fowler, which was founded in 1973, owns a total of nine dealerships in Colorado and Oklahoma, including a Honda store in Longmont and a Chevrolet dealership in Broomfield.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC