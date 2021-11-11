GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

CU Buffs volleyball preview: Arizona State Sun Devils

Results on road would bolster Buffs' solid RPI

By | prooney@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
CU Buffs volleyball at Arizona State Sun Devils

GAME TIME: Friday, 2 p.m. MT, Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, Ariz.

BROADCAST: TV — Pac-12 Networks.

RECORDS: Colorado 14-9, 5-9 Pac-12 Conference; Arizona State 13-12, 6-8.

LEADERS: Colorado — OH Maya Tabron, So., 3.31 kills per set; S Jenna Ewert, Sr., 9.90 assists per set; S/L Brynna DeLuzio, R-Sr., 4.73 digs per set, 21 aces; MB Meegan Hart, R-Sr., 1.07 blocks per set. Arizona State — OH Iman Isanovic, Jr., 3.88 kills per set, 29 aces; S Ella Snyder, So., 8.56 assists per set; MB Claire Jeter, So., 0.95 blocks per set; L Annika Larson, Jr., 3.57 digs per set.

NOTES: This is the final two-game trip of the regular season for the Buffs, who play at Arizona on Sunday (noon)…ASU had won five consecutive matches before getting swept on the road at Washington and Washington State last week. That winning streak included a 3-1 win in Boulder on Oct. 24…Despite being 10th in the Pac-12, the Buffs still sported an RPI of 48 to start the week, meaning a good run over the final six regular season games could still result in an NCAA Tournament berth…ASU is one of three teams tied for seventh in the Pac-12 and has an RPI of 57…CU returns home to host No. 20 Stanford and Cal next week.

