CU volleyball falls to Arizona State despite career night from Brynna DeLuzio

University of Colorado volleyball redshirt senior Brynna DeLuzio made history Friday afternoon in a four-set loss (25-16, 20-25, 25-22, 27-25) to Arizona State with a career-high 31 digs in Tempe, Ariz.

The Buffaloes (14-10, 5-10 Pac-12) overcame a tough first set hitting to dominate the second set against ASU (14-12, 7-8 Pac-12) before losing a lead late in the fourth.

“Frustrating match for us. We did a lot of things right and gave ourselves an opportunity but had too many service errors when it mattered,” head coach Jesse Mahoney said. “We certainly had some bright spots though and I thought Brynna was exceptional once again on defense.”

DeLuzio was spectacular from the start with 11 digs in the first set alone. She finished with 31 digs, a career-high by one, to become just the third Buffalo in CU history to have numerous 30-dig matches in the same season.

She also became just the second Buff to ever record a double-double with assists and 30 or more digs, joining Jennifer Sherlock from 1990. DeLuzio finished the match with 10 assists, the 23rd double-double of her career.

The Buffaloes return to action Sunday at noon to face Arizona in Tucson.