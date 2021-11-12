GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Cyclebar Louisville schedules grand-reopening…

Business

Cyclebar Louisville schedules grand-reopening celebrations all weekend

By | BizWest Media/Prairie Mountain Publishing
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The Cyclebar at 459 McCaslin Blvd. Unit 6 will observe its grand-reopening with events this weekend. All classes throughout the weekend will be free, and local business partners will provide snacks and services at the studio.

The grand re-opening will highlight Cyclebar as a small business that overcame hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic. The studio was purchased on the brink of closure by new owners Dale and Laurette Binke, who reinvigorated the business model to focus on member safety and comfort and community events.

“We make members a part of the decision-making process and host things like after-class happy hours, Sunday brunches and charity rides,” Dale Binke said in a statement. “We are celebrating not just our own reopening, but also the spirit of all small Colorado businesses that fought like we did during the pandemic and managed to persevere.”

