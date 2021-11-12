GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Driver arrested in Boulder crash that killed two men on Diagonal Highway

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

A 21-year-old man has been arrested after an investigation into a crash on Diagonal Highway in Boulder that killed two people in July showed he was driving more than 40 miles over the speed limit.

Marcus Than was arrested on two counts of vehicular homicide, one count of vehicular assault and one count of reckless driving.

The crash occurred about 11:20 p.m. July 26 at the intersection of Diagonal Highway and 34th Street.

According to police, a BMW sedan going west on Diagonal Highway made a left turn at 34th Street when it was hit by Than’s Nissan Altima driving east.

Two passengers in the BMW, Brock Borman, 56, and David Vollmar, 53, died at the scene. The driver of the BMW, a 79-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Than was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

According to an affidavit, Than told police he was driving about 50 to 60 mph in what he thought was a 55 mph area.

But according to an affidavit, analysis of his vehicle’s data recorder showed that Than was driving at about 88 mph seconds before the crash in a 40 mph zone. The driver of the BMW had slowed to about 19 mph to make the left turn.

A crash reconstruction expert told police that Than’s speed caused the crash, and said that if Than had been driving at even 70 mph the crash would not have occurred.

Than said he was not on his cellphone, and police said neither of the drivers were intoxicated.

A witness walking in the area and a rear-camera on another vehicle headed west on Diagonal also recorded the crash.

Than’s booking photo was not immediately available.

