On display: Front Range art guide Nov. 12-18

Boulder area

15th Street Gallery Featuring work by Boston artist Nancy Simonds and Denver artist Tony Ortega; open by appointment 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 1708 15th St., Boulder; 303-447-2841; 15thstreetgalleryboulder.com

Ana’s Art Gallery Art from local, African and Caribbean artists; noon-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday; 958 Cherryvale Road, Boulder; 303-261-5936; anasartgallery.com

Art and Soul Gallery Works by Colorado-based artist Mark Bueno on display; 11 a.m- 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday; 1615 Pearl St., Boulder; 303-544-5803; artandsoulboulder.com

Art Parts Creative Reuse Center has moved to 3080 Valmont St., Boulder; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday; 2860 Bluff St., Boulder; artpartsboulder.org

Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art “Incredible Lightness: A Retrospective of the Work of Jerry Wingren,” celebrates 45 years of the artist’s work, through Jan. 23; “Two-Fold,” Melinda Rosenberg explores wood grains in geometric works, through Jan. 23; “El movimiento sigue,” outdoor Los Seis de Boulder sculpture by Jasmine Baetz, through March 14; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; 1750 13th St., Boulder; 303-443-2122; bmoca.org

BMoCA at Macky “Interpretations,” a conceptual mash-up of visual media by Trevor Seymour, through Dec. 19; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 1595 Pleasant St., CU Boulder campus; bmoca.org.

Canyon Theater and Gallery “Recipes for Change,” with plant-rich recipes, through Nov. 14; “Tonics for Transformation: An Ecosocial Response to Sustain & Support During Wildfire Season,” an interactive show, through Nov. 14; “Shinzen no Chika-ra,” an Ikebana Japanese flower arrangement exhibition with more than 50 displays of trees and flowers, 1 p.m. Nov. 21 is a lecture and demonstration, exhibit runs Nov. 20-21; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday; Main Library, 1001 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder, 303-441-3100, boulderlibrary.org/exhibits

The Collective Community Arts Center “Dia de los Muertos,” group exhibition with artists from Colorado and Centaurus High School and a Community Ofrenda, through Nov. 20; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday; 201 N. Public Road, Lafayette; lafayetteco.gov

Dairy Arts Center “Diptych,” 50 photographic works by Keith Brenner, through Jan. 7; “Contemplation,” paintings, photography and printmaking by Belgin Yucelen, Natasha Mistry and Paul Brokering, through Jan. 7; “Project Worthmore,” outdoor mural by Erica Pacha creates awareness for Colorado refugees; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon-7:30 p.m. Saturday, noon-5:30 p.m. Sunday; 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; 303-440-7826; thedairy.org

East Window “Critical Indigenous Photographic Exchange,” by Will Wilson, captures contemporary Native peoples, through Nov. 28; open daily 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; 4949 Broadway, Unit 102-B, Boulder; eastwindow.org

Eldorado Springs Art Center “Cracked Fundraiser,” King Soopers shooting survivor Gabrielle McAuley has a limited-edition poster for sale to help fund her education; call for gallery hours; 8 Chesebro Way, Eldorado Springs; 303-378-0454; eldoradospringsartcenter.com

The Gallery at Bus Stop “The Work of Women,” hosted by the Women’s Caucus for Art Colorado, 1-6 p.m. Nov. 13 event features artist talks, exhibit runs through Nov. 27; 4-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday or by appointment; 4895 N. Broadway, Boulder; noboartdistrict.org.

Louisville Center for the Arts “2021 Fall Member Show,” with reception and award ceremony 6-8 p.m. Nov. 20, runs Nov. 19-21; 801 Grant Ave., Louisville; louisvilleart.org.

Mary Williams Fine Arts “Outside/In,” 30 paintings of seascapes and landscapes from Julia Bright, runs through Dec. 1; call for hours; 5311 Western Ave. #112, Boulder, 303-938-1588; marywilliamsfinearts.com

Museum of Boulder “Food Access in Boulder, CO,” findings from Boulder Food Rescue research, through November; “Music Buffs: A Century of Music at CU,” through Nov. 28; “B.E.A.T. (Boulder Experiments in Art and Technology),” a digital art and music exhibit, through Feb. 6; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Monday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday; 2205 Broadway, Boulder; 303-449-3464; museumofboulder.org

Naropa University Art Galleries Nalanda Campus, 6287 Arapahoe Ave.: Cube Gallery has local and international artists; Nalanda Gallery hosts guest artists and student exhibitions, Lounge Gallery operated by students. Arapahoe Campus, 2130 Arapahoe Ave.: Lincoln Gallery features local and regional artists. Paramita Campus, 3285 30th St.: Paramita Gallery has works in all media by regional artists; all open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; bit.ly/naropaart

NoBo Art Center “Holiday Gifts,” a NoBo member group show and sale, 1-5 p.m. Nov. 13; 4929 Broadway #E, Boulder; noboartdistrict.org/nobo-art-center

Phil Lewis Art Open noon-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday; 2034 Pearl St., Unit 102, Boulder; phillewisart.com

POP! Gallery Open Studios’ pop-up art and gift gallery features rotating exhibits by local artists through Nov. 15; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily; Lower level of the Broadway Building, 1200 Pearl St., Suite 15; openstudios.org/pop-gallery

R Gallery “Black & White Winter,” opening reception 6 p.m. Nov. 13, exhibit runs through Dec. 12; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; 2027 Broadway, Boulder; 303-447-2841; rgallery.art

Rembrandt Yard Aboriginal, local and national art; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, call ahead; 1301 Spruce St., Boulder; 303-301-2972; rembrandtyard.com

Thistle Community Gallery “NoBo Holiday Gift Sale,” handmade items from local artists, 1-5 p.m. Nov. 13; 4871 N. Broadway, Boulder; noboartdistrict.org.

CU Art Museum “Staring into the Fire,” abstract on canvas pieces by local artist Kate Petley, through Dec. 18; “Tools of Conveyance,” mixed-media pieces by Canadian artist Tim Whiten, through Dec. 18; 1085 18th St., Boulder; cuartmuseum.colorado.edu

Longmont area

Firehouse Art Center “Longmont Celebrates 150 Years,” exhibit of Longmont artists of all ages, through Nov. 28; noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday by appointment, noon-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; 667 Fourth Ave., Longmont; firehouseart.org

The Great Frame Up “Outdoor Creations” features work from finalists in the Boulder County Parks And Open Space juried art show, opening night reception and award ceremony 5 p.m. Nov. 12, runs through Dec. 30; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 430 Main St., Longmont; longmont.thegreatframeup.com.

Longmont Museum “Longmont 150” exhibition celebrates the city’s sesquicentennial, through Jan. 9; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 400 Quail Road, Longmont; longmontmuseum.org

Osmosis Gallery Hosts more than 45 artists in a variety of mediums; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 290 Second Ave., Niwot; osmosisartgallery.com.

Rabbit Brush Gallery Features local and regional artists and fair-trade arts; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 7504 Hygiene Road, Hygiene; rabbitbrushgallery.com.

Northern Colorado

Art Center of Estes Park “A Few Of My Favorite Things,” watercolor pieces by Anne Sneary, through Dec. 20; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. daily; 517 Big Thompson Ave., Estes Park; artcenterofestes.com

Artworks Loveland “Fare Well, Dear West!” photograph exhibit by Robert Campagna, through Nov. 27; “Rewild,” new sculpture by Chuck Brenton, through Jan. 30; 1-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon-4 p.m. Saturday; 310 N. Railroad Ave., Loveland; artworksloveland.org

Loveland Museum “Magia Chicana,” by Denver artist Tony Ortega, through Nov. 13; “3 Series of Prints,” Jacob Lawrence collection from 1983-1997, through Dec. 31; “Sauda Mitchell” exhibit depicts the Black experience, through Dec. 31; collages by Colby Brumit, through Jan. 16; “Gateway to the Rockies: A Visual Trip Down Highway 34,” through March 12; “Ditches & Running Water,” wet plate collodion photographs by Laura Cofrin, through April 23; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; 503 N. Lincoln Ave., Loveland; lovelandmuseumgallery.org