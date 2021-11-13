GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

CU men’s cross country earns at-large bid for NCAA Championships

After placing third at the NCAA Mountain Region Championships on Friday, Nov. 12, the second-ranked Colorado men’s cross country team earned one of the 13 at-large bids to advance to the NCAA Championships, Saturday, Nov. 20, in Tallahassee, Fla.

This is the 30th straight trip to the national championship for the Colorado men’s team, which is the longest active men’s streak. They will join the CU women, who qualified on Friday with a runner-up finish at the regional championship. The women are advancing to their 13th consecutive trip to NCAAs and have made it to 29 of the last 30 championships.

The NCAA Championships are at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Fla. The women’s 6k race is set for a 8:20 a.m. MT start, while the men’s 10k run is scheduled to begin at 9:10 a.m. MT. Both will be broadcast live on ESPNU for the second straight year.

