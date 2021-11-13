GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Daily coronavirus data for Colorado and the…

Local News

Daily coronavirus data for Colorado and the University of Colorado Boulder, reported Nov. 13, 2021

By
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Colorado case data

Total cases: 781,960

Total deaths because of COVID-19: 8,886

Total deaths among cases: 8,620

Total hospitalizations: 44,542

Total tested: 4,001,579

Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 3,943,109

Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,595,760

*The state updates its data Monday through Friday. 

University of Colorado Boulder cases

New positive test results: 5

New diagnostic tests: 141

Total on-campus diagnostic tests: 7,780

Total positive results for on-campus testing since Aug. 9: 171

*The data represents COVID-19 cases diagnosed by tests performed at CU Boulder testing sites and does not represent all cases that involve CU Boulder students, faculty and staff.

