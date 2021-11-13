CU women’s basketball expects tough test from Air Force

A year ago, the Colorado women’s basketball team didn’t have any trouble beating Air Force.

Mya Hollingshed had a double-double, five Buffs scored at least 10 points and CU cruised to an 88-46 victory.

However, CU head coach JR Payne has too much respect for the Falcons’ program to expect an easy outing on Sunday at the Academy’s Clune Arena.

“Air Force – any academy, really, but Air Force in particular – is so well-coached and so tough and so fearless and so together,” Payne said. “There’s a lot of challenges playing Air Force Academy. The biggest challenge for me is just the way they play like. They will never wilt, they will never crumble, they will never give up.

“It’s really, really important that we understand that they’re tough, fearless. We want that in our military, so I’m glad that they are like that, but it makes it difficult to play against because they’re just never going to get to wilt at all.”

That respect will be a big part of Payne’s message to the team, as they look to not only get a win but to guard against a letdown. CU is coming off an impressive, 55-45, win at Oklahoma State in Wednesday’s opener.

“(The Falcons) play the way we also want to play; just really tough,” Payne said. “They have a huge chip on their shoulder. They’re fearless and it’ll be a tough matchup. We will be ready though. There won’t be any thinking about Oklahoma State. We can celebrate (the win) and after that, this one is gone and we definitely will prioritize (the AFA game), of course.”

The Buffs will lean on their veterans, as usual. Seniors Mya Hollingshed and Peanut Tuitele and junior guard Jaylyn Sherrod led the Buffs against Oklahoma State, but the overall depth showed up, as well.

CU got 18 points from its bench on Wednesday, and Payne said that depth will show up even more as the season goes along.

“I think we’ll play more people than we did (against Oklahoma State),” she said. “There’s others that I want to play that still they need to continue to grow in the areas that we’re asking them to grow.”

CU Buffs women’s basketball at Air Force Academy Falcons

TIPOFF: Sunday, 2 p.m., at Clune Arena at Air Force Academy

BROADCAST: Online – Mountain West digital network. Radio – 630 AM

RECORDS: Colorado 1-0 (0-0 Pac-12); Air Force 1-0 (0-0 Mountain West)

COACHES: Colorado – JR Payne, 5th season (73-75; 174-188 career). AFA – Chris Gobrecht, 7th season (37-140; 579-613 career)

KEY PLAYERS (Stats from opener): Colorado – G Sila Finau, 5-9, Sr. (0 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist); G Frida Formann, 5-11, So. (6 points, 2 rebound); F Mya Hollingshed, 6-3, Sr. (15 points, 5 rebounds, 3 blocks); G Jaylyn Sherrod, 5-7, Jr. (9 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists); F Peanut Tuitele, 6-1, Sr. (7 points, 8 rebounds, 4 blocks). Air Force – G Briana Autrey-Thompson, 5-6, Sr. (26 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists); F Haley Jones, Sr. (6 points, 3 rebounds, 4 steals); F Dasha Macmillan, So. (11 points, 5 rebounds); F Riley Snyder, 6-0, Sr. (18 points, 7 rebounds); G Cierra Winters, 5-7, Sr. (12 points, 8 rebounds, 6 steals, 3 assists).

NOTES: The Buffs are seeking their fourth consecutive 2-0 start to a season. They defeated Oklahoma State, 55-45, on Wednesday. … CU is opening the season with two consecutive road games for the first time since 2017-18 and for just the seventh time in program history. … CU leads the all-time series with Air Force, 6-0, including an 88-46 win last year. This will be the fourth meeting in the last six seasons. … Between 1979-2016, the teams met just once, in 2001. … AFA defeated Denver, 79-62, in its opener on Tuesday. Briana Autrey-Thompson had 26 points for the Falcons, while Riley Snyder had 18. … In the preseason Mountain West Conference poll, the Falcons were projected to finish 10th out of 11 teams. … Against Oklahoma State, Hollingshed moved into 20th on CU’s career scoring list (1,259 points) and needs 14 points to pass Britt Hartshorn for 19th. Hollingshed also needs 14 rebounds to reach 700 for her career.