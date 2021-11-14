CU volleyball drops road match to Arizona

The University of Colorado women’s volleyball team dropped a 3-1 (25-17, 19-25, 25-18, 32-30) match Sunday afternoon in Tucson, Ariz.

The Buffaloes (14-11, 5-11 Pac-12) had six opportunities to send the match to a fifth set, but Arizona (15-12, 7-9 Pac-12) survived every set point to take the win and the season sweep.

Maya Tabron had a match-high 16 kills while Jahara Campbell had 13 kills with a .242 hitting percentage. Alexia Kuehl had a strong match as well with 11 kills and a .455 hitting percentage as Jenna Ewert finished with 41 assists and 16 digs. Her double-double is the 43rd in her career, moving her into a tie for 10th in CU history with her former teammate Alexa Smith.

“I thought we played hard all match. We didn’t necessarily play smart at critical times,” head coach Jesse Mahoney said. “We fought well and had our opportunities in set 4 to extend it to a 5th but couldn’t convert to get it done. Overall we are a few plays away each match and have to find a way to make those plays in the future.”

On the defensive side, Brynna DeLuzio finished with a match-high 18 digs and seven assists. Jill Schneggenburger also had a good day in the backrow with 15 digs. Meegan Hart was a part of all but one block for Colorado with five block assists.

Also for the Buffs, Savannah Perry tied her career-high with four service aces in the match.

The Wildcats were led by Sofia Maldonado Diaz with 15 kills hitting .244 with 11 digs and four service aces. Puk Stubbe added 13 kills and as many digs, while Zyonna Fellows had a match-high seven blocks including five in the third set alone. Libero Kamaile Hiapo also had four service aces.

The Buffaloes return home for three-straight matches against Stanford, Cal and Washington. They close out the regular season on the road at Utah on Nov. 27.