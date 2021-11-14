Longmont Beast Feast to provide Thanksgiving meal to homeless and their pets

This holiday season, Kristen Baltrum wants to make sure people experiencing homelessness won’t have to leave their pets behind to get a hot, Thanksgiving-style meal.

Baltrum is founder and president of Annie and Millie’s Place. The Longmont nonprofit group’s mission is to keep people experiencing homelessness united with their pets. This year, for the first time, Annie and Millie’s Place will partner with Homeless Outreach Providing Encouragement to offer the Beast Feast — a dinner for people experiencing homelessness and their pets.

“Oftentimes, people will not seek sheltering services or other things that they need, because it would mean that they would need to surrender their pets, because many of our shelters are unable to accommodate the needs of the pet as well,” Baltrum said. “Everything we do is about what can we do to keep the person and the pet together.”

The Beast Feast will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. Nov. 27 at Westview Presbyterian Church, 1500 Hover St. In addition to food for pets and people, there will be resources available for those who attend.

For the Thanksgiving holiday itself, other nonprofits and organizations are rallying to make sure people have access to a hot, traditional meal. Following is a list of available holiday meals for those in need.

Thanksgiving meals

Longmont

Elaine Klotz, OUR Center development director, said the nonprofit will host its traditional Thanksgiving meal. This year, the meal will be drive-up style. Participants can pick up food from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 25, at the nonprofit’s building, 220 Collyer St. in Longmont.

While the OUR Center doesn’t require a meal card for check-in, Klotz said people must be present in person to receive a meal. Carry-out service for those not present will not be available. At this time, the OUR Center doesn’t need Thanksgiving dinner donations or additional volunteers.

Andy Schwartz, street outreach and volunteer manager with HOPE, said that in addition to the Beast Feast, the nonprofit will host a traditional Thanksgiving dinner for those experiencing homelessness.

HOPE’S dinner will start at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 25 at Faith Point Church, 833 15th Ave.

Boulder

Spencer Downing, interim executive director at Boulder Shelter for the Homeless, said the shelter will provide a hot, traditional meal for the people staying at the shelter that evening at 4869 Broadway in Boulder.

The shelter has already aligned the needed volunteers for the event, but is seeking food donations. People interested in contributing can sign up online and find a list of needed items at signupgenius.com/go/20f0e49acad28a5f85-thanksgiving6.

Frederick

Frederick will continue its Thanksgiving Dinner in a Box community program. The goal is to distribute enough boxes to feed at least 100 families in the Carbon Valley. Partnering to put on the program are the Frederick High School Student Council, Carbon Valley Help Center, Rocky Mountain Christian Church and Weld County Food Bank.

Residents can nominate a family in need or sign up by filling out an online application on the town’s website at frederickco.gov/732/Thanksgiving-Dinner-in-a-Box.

The community can help by providing monetary contributions or donate from a list of needed food items, also listed on the website. Donations can be dropped off at the Back 9 Restaurant, 5830 Bella Rosa Parkway in Frederick. Those who donate will get a 10% coupon for their next meal at the restaurant. Donations should be dropped off by Thursday.

To help out Annie and Millie’s Place:

The Longmont nonprofit is seeking donations for people and pet packs. Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 803 Third Ave. in Longmont.

Items for People Pack

Crew Socks — All-cotton/moisture-wicking

Two pocket folders

Granola bars

Protein foods like pop-top canned tuna, or jerky sticks, etc.

Hand sanitizer (travel size)

Mints (rolls, like Certs)

Notepad (small pocket spiral size)

Pen

Pencil (mechanical)

Toothbrush/toothpaste

Sunscreen (travel size)

Hand warmers

Gloves

Water — 12-ounce containers

Items for Paw Pack