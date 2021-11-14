Notes: UCLA’s Kyle Phillips burns CU Buffs on punt return

PASADENA, Calif. – Two Colorado defenders nearly corralled UCLA’s Kyle Phillips about four yards after he caught a fourth quarter punt.

Two others were close to him a couple of yards later.

The junior receiver got through them all, however, and then outraced CU punter Josh Watts for an 82-yard touchdown.

Prior to that play, the game had already gotten away from the Buffs, but Phillips’ touchdown punctuated UCLA’s 44-20 victory at the Rose Bowl.

“I thought the coverage was right there from my vantage point,” CU head coach Karl Dorrell said. “We had good coverage that surrounded the football and contained it and we just missed tackles. He slipped a couple and I think a couple of his blockers kind of got in play and shielded a couple of our guys and he made a nice run, so it was unfortunate. We felt we had him where we needed him in terms of containment but he was able to break out of that. We just didn’t make any tackles.”

CU had a tough time containing Phillips all night.

Phillips had an 11-yard return in the third quarter and led the Bruins with eight catches for 99 yards. His 47-yard catch from in the second quarter set up UCLA’s first touchdown.

It was his fourth quarter touchdown that highlighted his night, however. It was the first punt return for touchdown against CU since 2016, and it was the seventh-longest punt return ever allowed by the Buffs.

“I’ve just got to shout out my coaches and the punt return team,” Phillips said. “I wouldn’t be able to do it without them. … They led lights out for me, made a lot of blocks. Most people only see me running, but there’s a lot of huge blocks that happened there that allowed for that to happen.”

Broussard busts loose again

A week after finally topping the 100-yard mark for the first time this season, Jarek Broussard did it again on Saturday.

Broussard finished Saturday’s game with 108 yards on 16 carries, including a 46-yard run that set up a second-quarter touchdown.

Through the first eight games of the season, Broussard had 359 rushing yards on 90 carries (44.9 per game, 3.99 per carry). In the last two games, he has 259 yards on 40 carries (129.5 per game, 6.48 per carry).

Broussard climbed to 33rd on CU’s all-time rushing list, with 1,431 career yards.

Dorrell’s return

CU head coach Karl Dorrell has been a part of many games in the Rose Bowl, but this was his first game in the stadium since he was fired as UCLA’s head coach after the 2007 season.

Dorrell played receiver at UCLA from 1982-85, was a graduate assistant with the Bruins in 1988 and was their head coach for five seasons, from 2002-07.

“I hadn’t really put that much thought into it that way,” he said of being back at the Rose Bowl. “My focus is on the football team that I’m coaching and trying to get those guys ready to play. I’m very familiar with this building. I’ve been here as the coach so it’s a great facility, has always been a great facility. I loved games here, but other than that I was really focused on what our goals and expectations were.”

The only other time Dorrell had been on the visitor’s sideline was in 1999 when he was the offensive coordinator/receivers coach at Washington.

DTR runs

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is a talented dual-threat who passed the 1,000-yard mark for career rushing yards (1,034).

Thompson-Robinson especially loves running against the Buffs.

On Saturday, he finished with 99 rushing yards – the second-best single-game total of his career. The only time he had more was last year against CU, when ran for 109 yards.

“I thought he played outstanding today,” UCLA head coach Chip Kelly said. “He was critical with his legs today, and he was critical throwing the ball.”

In addition to his running, Thompson-Robinson completed 18-of-27 passes for 257 yards and shook off an early interception.

Notable

CU is now 1-17 all-time in the Los Angeles area, including 0-10 since joining the Pac-12 in 2011. CU is 4-27-1 all-time in the state of California. … Fourth-year junior receiver Daniel Arias had career highs for catches (four) and receiving yards (70). … Outside linebacker Devin Grant, a second-year freshman, made his season debut and recorded four tackles. … UCLA had just 10 points in the first half, but had two touchdowns wiped off the board because of penalties. The Bruins failed to score on both of those possessions. … CU’s Brendon Lewis has thrown 83 consecutive passes without an interception, the second-longest streak by a freshman in CU history (Craig Ochs, 104 passes in 2000). … CU tight end Brady Russell tied his career-high with five catches. The only other time he had five catches was in the 2020 opener against UCLA. … Safety Mark Perry had his second career interception for CU.