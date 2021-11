Boulder County will begin offering coronavirus boosters for anyone 18 and older on Thursday.

The decision to expand boosters comes after Colorado health officials reinstated “crisis standards of care” as COVID-19 hospitalizations surge throughout the state.

The clinic will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the St. Vrain Community Hub located at 515 Coffman St., Longmont. First and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will also be available during the clinic for anyone 12 and older.