Boulder police release photos of suspect in shots fired call

Boulder police have released photos of the man suspected of firing shots in the 800 block of 17th Street in October, prompting a shelter-in-place call for the nearby University of Colorado Boulder.

Police believe the man fired a gun just before midnight on Oct. 30 before running toward the CU Boulder campus.

Police were unable to find the shooter. No injuries were reported.

On Monday, police posted a bulletin with images of the suspected shooter. The post did not say how police came to identify the man, nor did it include his name.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective K. Sidara at 303-441-3489.